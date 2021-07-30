Plattsburgh State men's hockey members awarded for academics

GLOUCESTER, Mass. – Six members of the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team have been named 2020-21 American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Krampade All-American Scholars, as announced by the AHCA.
Plattsburgh State's honorees included recent master's graduate Jimmy Poreda (Tonawanda, N.Y./Connecticut Jr. Rangers [USPHL]), recent graduates Liam Lawson (Vancouver, British Columbia/Powell River Paper Kings [BCHL]) and Richie McCartney (Hershey, Pa./Philadelphia Revolution [EHL]), junior Mitchell Hale (Oakfield, N.Y./Johnstown Tomahawks [NAHL]) and sophomores Paul Bryer (Clarkston, Mich./Islanders Hockey Club [NCDC]) and Spencer Silver (North Wales, Pa./Hearst Lumberjacks [NOJHL]).
Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for this year's honorees.
To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.6 GPA for each semester, regardless of whether the school's hockey team was able to play this season or not. A total of 701 Division II-III men were honored.
