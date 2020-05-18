Plattsburgh State men's hockey awarded for community service

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team has been awarded the Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Community Service Award, as announced by SUNY Plattsburgh.
In honor of Cardinal Sports Hall of Famer and former Cardinal Hockey great Lenny Pereira ('94) and his fight with ALS, the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team conducted a weekend fundraising event in November that included a silent auction of donated items, a raffle and a jersey auction.
Many campus staff and students came together to make this event a huge success — raising over $9,000 for ALS research.
For its efforts, the men's ice hockey team has been named a recipient of this year's Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Community Service Award.
The Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Community Service Award seeks to recognize and encourage volunteer service to the greater community. This award is a part of SUNY Plattsburgh's Student Recognition Awards.
Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey finished the 2019-20 season with a 10-14-3 overall record and a 6-8-2 mark in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
The Cardinals made their 29th consecutive SUNYAC Tournament appearance and reached the tournament's semifinal round.
