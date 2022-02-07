Plattsburgh State men top Fredonia in 13-1 drubbing

PLATTSBURGH — The goals kept coming and coming for the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team on Saturday night.
The Cardinals peppered three Fredonia goalies with 58 shots and skated to a one-sided 13-1 SUNYAC victory at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (13-7-3, 9-4-1), coming off a 4-3 win over Buffalo State the night before, did a lot of their damage from in close.
“I thought we did a better job inside the dots tonight than we did the night before,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We created a lot more Grade A chances.”
The leading point producers for Plattsburgh State were Joey Mancuso with three goals and an assist, Jake Lanyi two goals and three assists and Trey Thomas, two goals and two assists.
Christian DiFelice, Bennett Stockdale, Brendan Young, Mitchell Hale, Jack Ring and Adam Tretowicz also scored goals, while Paul Bryer, Carson Gallagher and Stockdale chipped in with two assists each.
Plattsburgh State had 16 players get into the point column.
“The guys played the same way all game and were consistent,” Moffat said. “This is the first time all year where we have put together 60 minutes of consistent hockey. I can remember one bad shift in the first period and that was about it.”
The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first period, with Parker Brakebill scoring the lone goal for the Blue Devils (7-9-1, 5-7-0).
Plattsburgh State continued to dominate play in the second period with a wide shot advantage and added two more goals in the final six minutes of the second to make it 7-1.
“I know how it sounds, but I didn't feel comfortable until we made it 6-1,” Moffat said. “It's 5-1 and if they score to make it 5-2 things can happen. The sixth goal got us there.”
It continued to snowball on the Blue Devils in the third period when the Cardinals pumped in six more goals.
The Cardinals scored three of their goals on the power play.
Jacob Hearne recorded his third-consecutive win in net for Plattsburgh State, with 23 saves on 24 Fredonia shots.
“We did what we had to do this weekend and got the six points in the standings we were looking for,” Moffat said.
Next up for the Cardinals, who have two regular season games remaining, will be a test on Friday night at red-hot Potsdam.
The Bears are 3-1-1 in their last five games and swept their weekend set against Fredonia (6-2) and Buffalo State (5-1).
The Cardinals needed a late goal for a 1-0 victory over the Bears on Dec. 3 at the Stafford Ice Arena.
—
Plattsburgh State 13, Fredonia 1
FRE 1 0 0 — 1
PSU 5 2 6 — 13
First period- 1, PSU, Mancuso (DiFelice), 1:15. 2, PSU, Mancuso (Bryer), 7:58. 3, PSU, Lanyi (Maia), 8:56. 4, PSU, Thomas (Gallagher, Stockdale), 11:08. 5, F, Brakebill (Keith, Blackwell), 14:09. 6, PSU, Stockdale (Thomas), 16:40.
Second period- 7, PSU, Young (Gallagher, Hogg), 13:54. 8, PSU, Thomas ppg (Mancuso, Modry), 19:26.
Third period- 9, PSU, DiFelice (Stockdale, Bryer), 5:39. 10, PSU, Hale ppg (Lanyi, Weaver-Vitale), 8:15. 11, PSU, Lanyi ppg (Hale, Doney), 12:04. 12, PSU, Ring (Lanyi), 15:54. 13, PSU, Tretowicz, 16:14. 14, PSU, Mancuso (Lanyi, Thomas), 19:59.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 58-24.
Saves- Logan (7), Pascarella (4), Jerzak (34), F, 45. Hearne, PSU, 23.
