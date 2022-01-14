Plattsburgh State men tie with Middlebury, 3-3

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team wasn't looking to end up in a 3-all overtime tie with Middlebury College Friday night at the Stafford Ice Arena.
It was difficult, however, for Cardinals' head coach Steve Moffat to find fault with the his team's effort.
Plattsburgh State (8-5-3) controlled play for much of the game and finished with a huge 48-17 shot advantage.
Panthers' goaltender Jake Horoho was outstanding as he stopped 45 of the 48 shots that came his way.
“We played a really good game,” Moffat said. “After the second period, I told the guys to keep doing what they were doing. It would have been a shame to lose the game.”
Despite holding a 25-11 advantage in shots on goal through two periods, the Cardinals found themselves down, 1-0, when Wyatt Pastor scored a power-play goal at 12:10 of the second.
“We were creating a lot of good scoring chances and their goalie was playing well,” Moffat said. “He was seeing everything and we were playing too much from outside the dots.
“We were playing well from the perimeter, but we needed to try and get some ugly goals.”
The third period was a wild one.
Trey Thomas scored his first of two goals on the evening when he pulled Plattsburgh State even at 3:01. But Middlebury regained the lead at 6:51 when former Plattsburgh High standout Paul Fine-Lease scored on a long shot that got by Cardinals' netminder Brandon Wells.
Mitchell Hale then tallied from in close at 9:35 as the Cardinals tied it for the second time in the contest. However Andrej Hromic's goal shortly after, at 10:42, put the Panthers (1-7-1) back up, 3-2.
Plattsburgh State would pull even for the third time when Thomas scored his second goal of the game at 14:42.
The Cardinals, who held a combined 23-6 shot advantage in the third period and overtime, continued to apply the pressure. Horoho, however, was up to the task to preserve the tie for his team.
A good share of the overtime period was played in the Middlebury end.
“We were able to do a better job getting traffic in front and getting pucks to the net,” Moffat said. “We kept coming back in the third period and I was proud of the fight in our players.
“We scored a couple of great goals and what I also liked was that we gave up only 17 shots on goal.”
The Cardinals are back at it Satruday at 7 p.m. at the Stafford Ice Arena when they host Rivier University.
—
Middlebury College 3, Plattsburgh State 3, OT
Score by periods:
MID 0 1 2 0 — 3
PLT 0 0 3 0 — 3
First period- no scoring.
Second period- 1, Midd, Pastor ppg (Garbe, Moore), 12:10.
Third period- 2, PSU, Thomas (Mitchell, Gallagher), 3:01. 3, Midd, Fine-Lease (Myers), 6:51. 4, PSU, Hale (Benson, Kharin), 9:35. 5, Midd, Hromic (Myers, Oblak), 10:42. 6, PSU, Thomas (Ring, Modry), 14:42.
Shots/Saves- Horoho, Midd, 48-45. Wells, PSU, 17-14.
