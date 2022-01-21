Plattsburgh State men start weekend road trip with 5-2 win over Cortland

CORTLAND — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team's important SUNYAC weekend on the road got off to a good start Friday night.
Trey Thomas scored two goals, one into an empty net, and goalie Anthony Del Tufo stopped 32 of 34 shots as the Cardinals (10-5-3, 6-2-1) skated to a 5-2 victory at Cortland State.
Plattsburgh will look to continue on the winning track with at 7 p.m. game tonight at rival Oswego State.
The Cardinals came out flying Friday night and outshot the Red Dragons, 21-8, in the opening period.
It was Cortland, however, that got on the scoreboard first when Matt Jahn scored just 1:12 into the contest.
But the Cardinals would keep the pressure on in the Cortland end of the ice and would rally to take a 2-1 lead after one when Jake Ring scored a power-play goal at 14:30 and then Thomas an even-strength marker at 17:46.
"I thought we played really well in the first period," Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. "We had 21 shots and they had eight, four of which we gave them.
"Even though we came out strong right from the start, their first goal probably woke us up a little. But there was no panic on the bench and we felt it was only going to be a matter of time when we would score."
Plattsburgh went up 4-1 in the second on Bennett Stockdale's power-play goal at 6:58 and Corey Doney's goal at 12:30. But Michael Sciore found the back of the net just 18 seconds after Doney's goal to give Cortland life and make it 4-2.
"I felt they outplayed us in the second period and we were probably fortunate to get out of the second with a two-goal lead," Moffat said.
The Cardinals, however, played well with the lead in the third, despite being called for a couple of penalties in the late going. Thomas tallied his empty-net goal at 18:36 to end any thoughts of a Cortland comeback.
"We played pretty smart with the lead in the third and managed the puck well," Moffat said. "It was only a two-goal lead, but I never thought we were in any trouble.
"Del Tufo played well in goal for us and I felt his rebound control was good."
—
Plattsburgh State 5, Cortland State 2
PSU 2 2 1 — 5
COR 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, COR, Jahn (Sciore), 1:12. 2, PSU, Ring ppg (Gallagher, Jirousek), 14:30. 3, PSU, Thomas (Jirousek), 17:46.
Second period- 4, PSU, Stockdale ppg (Bryer, Weaver-Vitale), 5, PSU, Doney (Falanga, Hale), 12:30, 6, COR, Sciore (Facchini), 12:48.
Third period- 7, PSU, Thomas eng (Kharin), 18:36.
Shots/saves- Del Tufo, PSU, 34-32. Durante, Cort, 36-32.
