Plattsburgh State men split weekend tourney on road

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The final score wasn't indicative of the game.
The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team gave unbeaten Norwich University, the sixth-ranked team in Division III, a good run Sunday afternoon before dropping a 5-2 decision in the championship game of the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout at Kenyon Arena.
The Cadets (5-0-3) held a 3-2 lead before scoring two goals, the first into an empty net, in the final 1:16 of regulation.
“It was more like a 3-2 game,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “They got an empty-net goal and that took the wind out of our sails.
“It was a really good college hockey game. There were a lot of ebbs and flows. We played a really good game five-on-five, especially in the second period, when we weren't in the box.”
The game was tied, 2-2, entering the third period before Phil Elgstam scored on a deflection at 4:42 to put the Cadets ahead to stay.
“There was traffic on the way through, but the puck found its way in,” Moffat said. “We probably need to find a way to block it.”
The Cardinals couldn't get the equalizer and a defensive miscue resulted in Noah Williams scoring an empty-net goal at 18:44. Scott Swanson then tallied a goal at even strength at 19:10 to complete the scoring.
“We can't take a moral victory out of this game for keeping it close,” Moffat said. “We have to find a way to win games like this. It's still a process and this will help us at the end of the season.”
The Cardinals (5-4-1) ran into penalty trouble early in the game and Norwich got power-play goals from Joe Nagle at 7:49 and Brett Ouderkirk at 12:25 to take a 2-0 lead.
The second goal came following a five-minute penalty called on the Cardinals, their second in two days.
“We have to stop taking five-minute penalties, even when we think we don't deserve them,” Moffat said. “Especially against a team like Norwich.”
But Plattsburgh State righted the ship the last part of the first period and played a solid second stanza, scoring two goals to tie it. Bennett Stockdale tallied at 12:55 and then Thomas Maia at 14:41 to pull the Cardinals even.
“We had to dig ourselves out of a hole, but showed a lot of heart and character to come back,” Moffat said. “The mood of the team was still good on the bench and in the locker room.
“We took a penalty late in the second period and that put us on our heels a little to begin the third, even though they didn't score on it. It went back and forth in the third. We hit the post once and had a couple of good shots that we weren't able to finish.”
Andrew Albano stopped 24 shots in the Norwich nets and Anthony Del Tufo made 18 saves for the Cardinals.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 4
MSOE 3, OT
Marcus Mitchell's second goal of the game, at 1:13 of overtime, lifted the Cardinals to a victory over the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Saturday's opening-round game.
Mitchell's shot from near the slot deflected off Raider netminder Nick Stofcheck's shoulder and trickled into the net.
It got interesting down the stretch in regulation when, with the score tied at 3-all, Plattsburgh State was whistled for a major penalty at the 13:30 mark.
“We were able to kill off the penalty late in the game and that gave us a big boost and momentum heading into overtime,” Moffat said. “We did a great job blocking shots and sacrificing, Obviously, that was huge for us.”
Matt Hanewall and Christian Sabin scored first-period goals for the Raiders, sandwiched around Trey Thomas' goal for the Cardinals.
Adam Tretowicz, on the power play, and Mitchell then gave Plattsburgh State the lead, at 3-2, with goals 27 seconds apart in the first 10 minutes of the second.
But Hanewall's second goal of the contest tied it for Milwaukee midway through the middle stanza. It was scoreless the rest of the second period and the third.
Del Tufo made 22 saves for the Cardinals and Stofcheck 19 for the Raiders.
“We played pretty well at the start of the game, but not the second half of the first period,” Moffat said.
Norwich had skated to a 7-0 win over the engineering school the night before, breaking the game open with four goals in the third.
The Cardinals, following three weekends and six games on the road, return home to oppose Potsdam in SUNYAC play on Friday at 7 p.m.
—
Saturday
Plattsburgh State 4, MSOE 3, OT
PSUC 1 2 0 1 — 4
MSOE 2 1 0 0 — 3
Score by periods:
First period- 1, MSOE, Hanewall, 6:55. 2, PSU, Thomas (Falanga), 7:23. 3, MSOE, Sabin (Hanewall), 16:43.
Second period- 4, PSU, Tretowicz ppg (Thomas, Mancuso), 7:07. 5, PSU, Mitchell (Hale, Kharin), 7:34. 6, MSOE, Hanewall (Owens, Sabin), 10:02.
Third period- no scoring.
Overtime- 7, PSU, Mitchell (Ring), 1:13.
Shots on goal- MSOE, 25-23.
Saves- Del Tufo, PSU, 22. Stofcheck, MSOE, 19.
—
Sunday
Norwich 5, Plattsburgh State 2
Score by periods:
Norwich 2 0 3 — 5
PSUC 0 2 0 — 2
First period- Nor, Nagle ppg (Kerner, O'Mara), 7:49. 2, Nor, Ouderkirk ppg (List, Elgstam), 12:25.
Second period- 3, PSU, Stockdale (Modry), 12:55. 4, PSU, Maia (Stockdale, Alden), 14:41.
Third period- 5, Nor, Elgstam (Becker), 4:42. 6, Nor, Williams eng (Aubin), 18:44. 7, Nor, Swanson (Jones, Doggert), 19:10.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 26-23.
Saves- Albano, Nor, 24. Del Tufo, PSU, 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.