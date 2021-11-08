Plattsburgh State men split season-opening tournament

DANBURY, Conn. — The Plattsburgh State men's basketball team split its two games in the Colonial Classic tournament this weekend, winning the consolation match against Sarah Lawrence College.
GAME ONE
Three Cardinals reached double figures, but Plattsburgh fell, 80-69, to host Western Connecticut State University in the first game of the Colonial Classic, Saturday, in the 2021-22 season opener for the Cardinals.
It marked Plattsburgh's first game in 623 days.
The Cardinals came out fast out of the gates, with a pair of made free throws by Kevin Tabb and a layup by Cameron Ness staking Plattsburgh to a 10-6 lead.
While the Colonials trimmed the gap to two, the Cardinals pieced together an 11-0 run behind the strength of two 3-pointers by Axel Rodriguez, a 3-pointer by Tabb and a pair of free throws by Erik Salo. Western Connecticut countered with an 8-0 spurt, and Ahmod Privott hit two free throws to whittle the deficit to 23-18 with 7:31 left in the first half.
The Plattsburgh lead ballooned back to double digits thanks to a 3-pointer by Rodriguez and two free throws by Salo, and while the Colonials countered with a layup, Tabb extended the Cardinal advantage back out to 10 with a pair of free throws. The Colonials closed the first half on a 14-5 surge, however, and a Privott layup five seconds before the horn pulled the home team within one. Plattsburgh took a 35-34 lead into the locker rooms.
While Tabb converted on a pair of free throws on the Cardinals' opening possession of the second half, Western Connecticut went on an 8-0 run to take a 42-37 lead.
Marlon Todd buried a jumper to draw Plattsburgh back within three, and Salo converted on an old-fashioned 3-point play to tie the score at 42-all with 16:21 left in the second half.
The two teams traded baskets before Western Connecticut broke the game open with nine unanswered points. While the Colonials led by as many as 17 points on three occasions, the last of which came with 3:08 left in the second half, Rodriguez netted five unanswered points to cut the gap to 12.
Western Connecticut swelled the lead back up to 16 with 1:25 to go, but Plattsburgh ended the game on a 5-0 run behind a layup by Darren Wright and a 3-pointer by Liam Ryan.
Tabb netted a game-high 19 points in his Cardinal debut, knocking down 8-of-9 shots from the foul line. Rodriguez and Salo netted 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Salo completed the double-double with a career-high 13 rebounds. Rodriguez also stuffed the stat sheet with five assists and four rebounds.
Plattsburgh shot 37.7 percent (20-of-53) from the floor for the contest, including a 32.1 percent (9-of-28) mark from distance. The Cardinals were consistent at the free-throw line, burying 83.3 percent (20-of-24) of its shots from the charity stripe.
Western Connecticut, meanwhile, was 43.1 percent (28-of-65) from the field, 27.3 percent (3-of-11) from 3-point range and 67.7 percent (21-of-31) from the free-throw line. The Colonials finished with a 45-34 edge in rebounds and forced the Cardinals into 20 turnovers, netting 27 points off those giveaways.
GAME TWO
Plattsburgh rallied back from a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat Sarah Lawrence College, 77-72, in the consolation game of the Colonial Classic hosted at Western Connecticut State University's Feldman Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Down 59-50 with 12:40 to go in regulation, the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run to draw within 59-57. Sheriff Conteh drilled a 3-pointer, while Joe Cassiano made a pair of free throws and converted on a layup to cap off the surge.
The two teams battled back and forth until a 9-0 Plattsburgh run put the Cardinals out in front. Rodriguez made a pair of free throws before Salo gave Plattsburgh the lead with 1:26 left in regulation with two made shots from the foul line.
Salo added a layup before Todd capped off the run with a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 75-69 advantage. While Sarah Lawrence's senior guard Andrew Varoli buried a trey with eight seconds remaining to make it a one-possession game, Rodriguez put the game on ice with a pair of free throws.
Plattsburgh shot 77.1 percent (27-of-35) from the line for the contest, including an 84.2 percent (16-of-19) mark in the second half, and shot a 41.1 percent (23-of-56) clip from the field for the game.
The Cardinals forced Sarah Lawrence into 22 turnovers and scored 21 points off those giveaways.
Earlier in the game, while Salo scored the first two points of the game on a pair of made free throws, Sarah Lawrence eventually opened up a 15-6 lead following a made jumper by senior guard Liam Barry and a 3-pointer by junior guard Chris Torres with 14:01 to go in the first half.
The Gryphon lead swelled as high as 14 midway through the stanza, but Plattsburgh eventually chipped away at that deficit with a 6-0 run, and Cassiano trimmed the gap to 44-37 with 1:32 remaining in the first half. Sarah Lawrence entered the locker rooms with a 46-40 lead.
Sarah Lawrence twice extended its lead to 10 early in the second half, with the second instance coming on a 3-pointer by senior forward Justin Bailey with 15:01 remaining. The Cardinals constructed a 5-0 run on an old-fashioned 3-point play by first-year guard Kevin Tabb and a pair of made free throws by Rodriguez, but Sarah Lawrence scored four unanswered to extend its lead to 59-50 with 12:40 remaining.
Tabb scored 19 points to match his Saturday total, while Salo netted 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Rodriguez scored all 10 of his points in the second half, going a perfect 10-of-10 from the line, while Conteh tallied a career-high 10 points in 18 minutes coming off the bench.
Plattsburgh State rose to 1-1 overall with the win and is idle until a road game at St. Lawrence University on Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
GAME ONE
Western Connecticut State 80, Plattsburgh State 69
Plattsburgh State (69)
Tabb 4-8-19, Rodriguez 4-5-14, Salo 4-5-13, Todd 2-4-9, Ness 3-0-6, Ryan 1-0-3, Blanchett 1-0-2, Wright 1-0-2, Cassiano 0-1-1, Conteh 0-0-0, Cary 0-0-0, Infante 0-0-0.
Western Connecticut State (80)
Alkins 5-7-17, Turner 7-0-14, Privott 4-2-12, Young 1-5-7, Nelson 3-4-6, Silas 4-1-9, Jones 2-2-6, Cruz 1-0-3, Rhodes 1-0-2, Cole 0-2-2, Brown 0-2-2, Walters 0-0-0.
Halftime- Plattsburgh State, 35-34.
3 point goals- Western Connecticut (3) Cruz, Privott 2. Plattsburgh State (9) Rodriguez 4, Tabb 3, Todd, Ryan.
GAME 2
Plattsburgh State 77, Sarah Lawrence 72
Plattsburgh State (72)
Tabb 6-6-19, Salo 5-5-15, Rodriguez 0-10-10, Ness 2-1-5, Todd 2-0-5, Conteh 3-3-10, Cassiano 3-2-8, Wright 1-0-3, Blanchett 1-0-2, Cary 0-0-0.
Sarah Lawrence (72)
Torres 8-1-20, Barry 5-4-14, Bailey 5-0-11, Varoli 1-2-5, Murray 1-0-2, Egan 3-1-9, Zhang 2-0-6, Marshall 1-3-5, Jackson 0-0-0.
Halftime- Sarah Lawrence, 46-40.
3 point goals- Sarah Lawrence (9) Torres 3, Bailey, Varoli, Egan 2, Zhang 2. Plattsburgh State (4) Tabb, Todd, Conteh, Wright.
