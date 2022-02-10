Plattsburgh State men set to wrap up SUNYAC slate

PLATTSBURGH — Even when the Potsdam State men's hockey team was piling up SUNYAC losses, Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat maintained the Bears were a dangerous team.
Proof of that came on Dec. 3 when the Cardinals needed a goal from Thomas Maia with 5:33 left in regulation to escape with a 1-0 victory over the Bears at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Plattsburgh State (13-7-3, 9-4-1) has two remaining conference regular season games, with a game at Potsdam Friday and home against Morrisville next Wednesday.
The Cardinals need either two wins or a win and tie in those contests to clinch the No. 3 seed in the SUNYAC Tournament outright.
The Bears (4-15-1, 3-10-1), however, should provide the Cardinals with a good test. Potsdam started the conference season 0-9, but has gone 3-1-1 in its last five games, including a pair of impressive home wins over Fredonia and Buffalo State last weekend,
During that time, the Bears also own a 3-1 win over Cortland and a 2-all overtime tie with Brockport — two SUNYAC playoff-bound teams. Potsdam has scored 20 combined goals in its last five games
“Every time I watched Potsdam on video, they look like a good team,” Moffat said. “What hurt them early in the season was struggling to score goals. But now they are starting to score goals.
“They have broken the seal and have created confidence and belief in themselves.”
As crazy as it may sound, the Bears are still alive for the sixth and final spot in the SUNYAC Tournament. Fredonia has a five-point lead in the standings over the Bears and has four games remaining. But those four are against Geneseo, Oswego, Brockport and Cortland.
If the struggling Blue Devils lose those four games and Potsdam beats Plattsburgh State and Morrisville in its final two games, the Bears are in.
“They have their backs to the wall when it comes to the playoffs, but they are still in the mix and anything can happen,” Moffat said.
“We have to be ready to play and play consistent hockey. We need to do our thing and manage the puck well. We don't want to give up any easy goals or goals in transition.”
Getting an early lead and putting the Bears on their heels would obviously be a big lift for Plattsburgh State.
The Cardinals, who are 6-2-1 in their last nine games, are coming off a 2-0 weekend at home, including a 4-3 win over Buffalo State where they weren't at their best and a 13-1 decision over Fredonia where they were.
“It went well for us last Saturday,” Moffat said. “We want to be hitting on all cylinders when the playoffs begin.”
