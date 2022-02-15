Plattsburgh State men set to close out regular season against Morrisville

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team is looking to build some momentum heading into the SUNYAC Tournament.
The Cardinals (14-7-3, 10-4-1), who will be the third seed in the tournament, play their final regular season game Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host Morrisville at the Stafford Ice Arena in conference action.
Plattsburgh State comes into the contest having won four games in a row.
“We have to keep it simple and play together as a team,” Plattsburgh State forward Mike Falanga said. “If we're all in, we have a good chance at winning the game.
“We need to play Plattsburgh hockey. We've won our last four games and it comes at a good time for us. The guys are all buying in.”
The Cardinals played at Morrisville in their final game of the first semester and escaped with a 4-3 overtime win. Thomas Maia tied the contest at 3-all at 5:49 of the third and Luk Jirousek won it with 1:48 gone in the extra session.
“Morrisville is pretty good defensively and they have a good goalie,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “They block shots and clog the middle.
“They have a great work ethic and are pretty disciplined.”
The Mustangs (7-13-2, 2-11-0) have tightened up their defense this season, allowing 3.6 goals a game on average and no team has scored more than five goals in a game against them.
The problem for Morrisville has been scoring goals. Although the Mustangs did score three goals against Plattsburgh in their first meeting, they are averaging just 1.7 goals per contest.
This past Saturday, the Mustangs gave playoff-bound Cortland a good run before dropping a 3-2 decision.
“We want a win and maintain momentum heading into the playoffs,” Moffat said. “We've had a good couple of weeks.
“We have to stay focused 100 percent. Preparation helps winning and we will prepare for the game with a morning skate and meetings. We just have to worry about Plattsburgh State.”
Following losses to conference leaders Oswego and Geneseo, the Cardinals are on a four-game win streak, including a 5-2 road win at Potsdam last Friday.
