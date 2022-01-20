Plattsburgh State men set for weekend of key conference matchups

PLATTSBURGH — It's a big weekend for the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team.
The Cardinals (9-5-3, 5-2-1) return to SUNYAC play for the second semester and are on the road to take on two of the top teams in the conference standings.
Plattsburgh State opposes Cortland State (10-6-1), 5-2-1) Friday at 7 p.m. and Oswego State (10-4-1, 5-1-1) Saturday night at 7 p.m.
"Cortland is three points ahead of us in the standings, so this is a six-point swing game, "Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said.
"We have to take care of business. Cortland has been playing great hockey, they have balanced scoring and their goaltending has been excellent."
The two teams met early in the season at the Stafford Ice Arena and the Cardinals escaped with a 6-5 overtime win.
The Red Dragons played a non-conference game at Skidmore College this past Saturday and dropped a 2-1 decision.
"The first time we played them, we had something like eight penalties and couldn't stay out of the box," Moffat said. "Our goal against them is to attack them with four lines and get pucks to the net.
"We need to stay out of the box this time and make them go 200 feet to try and score."
Oswego, meanwhile, is a big rival of the Cardinals and the two teams skated to a 2-all overtime tie the next day after the Plattsburgh/Cortland contest.
The Lakers last played a week ago today and rolled to a 5-0 conference victory at home over Buffalo State.
Moffat said the Cardinals have just one player currently injured and all those who had COVID issues are all back.
"Knock on wood, we are in a great position health-wise for the weekend," he said.
The Cardinals closed out the non-conference portion of their schedule last weekend at home, combining for 104 shots on goal in a 3-all overtime tie with Middlebury College and a 5-4 overtime win over Rivier University. The Cardinals forced overtime against Rivier on a goal with 12 seconds remaining in regulation,
Counting this weekend's games, Plattsburgh State has eight SUNYAC games remaining, three on the road and five at home.
