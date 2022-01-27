Plattsburgh State men set for weekend against Geneseo, Brockport

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team's SUNYAC schedule will soon be getting a little easier.
Not this weekend, however.
No. 2-ranked Geneseo (15-1-1, 7-0-1) comes to town Friday and Brockport (12-5, 5-3) on Saturday night to oppose the Cardinals (10-6-3, 6-3-1) at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Plattsburgh State lost to both teams late in November, falling by a 3-2 score at Geneseo and then a 7-3 setback at Brockport the night after.
"We played well against Geneseo and then probably played our worst game of the season against Brockport," Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said.
"Absolutely, this is a big weekend for us. Both teams are playing well. Geneseo is ranked second in Division III. We have to come ready to play right from the start."
The Knights sport an 8-0 record on the road and won two non-conference games last weekend, skating to an 8-1 home victory at home versus Lebanon Valley and a 3-0 decision at Williams College.
"We have to stay out of the box against Geneseo," Moffat said. "They are 25 percent on the powerplay. "We have to take care of the puck and do a better job of managing the puck than we did last weekend. We need to put the puck in safe spots."
The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, also won two non-conference victories a weekend ago, defeating Canton by 7-2 and 3-1 scores.
"We are playing at home and conference games take on a different feeling than our non-leagues games," Moffat said. "Three points in the standings are on the line each game and it would be great to get some points on the weekend.
"We didn't get any points against them the last time we played them. We need to go into these games and do what we do best."
Following the weekend, the Cardinals have four conference games remaining, three at home against Buffalo State, Fredonia and Morrisville, and one on the road versus Potsdam. Those four teams have currently combined for an 8-27 SUNYAC record
But Plattsburgh State had to edge out a 1-0 home win over Potsdam in their first meeting, and needed overtime to beat Morrisville, 4-3.
CARDINAL NOTES
The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has announced an addition to spectator policy for the hockey games this weekend and until further notice.
Season ticket holders and members of the SUNY Plattsburgh campus community will continue to be allowed into the games. Additionally, a limited number of reserved and general admission seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until a capacity of 800 people is reached. Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Field House box office.
Masks must continue to be worn at all times, and food and drinks remain strictly prohibited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.