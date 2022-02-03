Plattsburgh State men set for SUNYAC tilts against Buffalo, Fredonia

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team is currently in pretty good shape in the SUNYAC standings.
Head coach Steve Moffat, however, isn't getting ahead of himself.
The third-place Cardinals (11-7-3, 7-4-1) host Buffalo State (4-14, 2-8) Friday and Fredonia State (7-7-1, 5-5) Saturday night at the Stafford Ice Arena.
"Obviously, we're taking it one game at a time," Moffat said.
"We're in a good spot in the standings and we control our own destiny. We don't have to worry right now about what the other teams are doing."
Back on November 19-20, the Cardinals skated to a 5-1 victory at Buffalo State and then a 5-2 win at Fredonia, scoring four power-play goals in the contest.
The Cardinals have had their ups and downs during the season and Moffat knows nothing can be taking for granted in a competitive SUNYAC.
"Buffalo State will be a desperate and hungry team," he said. "They have six games remaining and we have four. They are still in the playoff picture and every point is important to them.
"It's sometimes more of a focus thing for us. Really good teams play with that same focus and we need to keep it simple."
Nothing has changed for the Cardinals who want to get pucks to the net, utilize their speed and skill, stay away from defensive miscues and out of the penalty box.
"When we play the way we're capable of, our skill set comes into play," Moffat said.
Plattsburgh State is coming off last Saturday's big 4-3 home victory over fourth-place Brockport where it scored four goals in the opening period.
"After the first three shifts of the game, we were opportunistic," Moffat said. "We need to play the same way this weekend. We need to take care of business."
The Bengals, who have a solid netminder who is capable of stealing wins for them, dropped two conference games last weekend, 4-2 against Fredonia and 3-2 in overtime at Morrisville.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, had a better weekend with the win over Buffalo State and a strong effort in a 3-2 setback at Oswego, which is currently tied in points at the top of the SUNYAC standings with Geneseo.
Fredonia is currently six points behind the Cardinals, with a game in hand over Plattsburgh State.
