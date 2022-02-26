Plattsburgh State men set for first round of SUNYAC playoffs

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team's season has trended to where it would eventually like to get to with a 15-7-3 overall record, including a 11-4-1 mark in SUNYAC play.
Tonight is another step in that process.
The third-seeded Cardinals host sixth-seeded Brockport at 7 p.m. in the SUNYAC Tournament quarterfinals at the Stafford Ice Arena.
“I like where we are,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said, “We have been possessing the puck a lot and we are trending in the right direction.
“We're hoping to play our best at the end of the season. I know it's a cliché, but we have to take it one shift, one period and one game at a time.”
The Cardinals closed out the regular season with five conference wins in a row, including a 4-3 home victory over Brockport on Jan. 29.
Plattsburgh State, which avenged an earlier 7-3 setback at Brockport on Nov. 13 in what was one of its worst games of the season, jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period and held on.
“It feels longer than it really is since we played our last game” Moffat said. “We've given the players a couple of days off here and there.
“It's more exciting with more energy and intensity in the playoffs. Mistakes you make can be costly and mistakes the other team makes can be beneficial to you.
“We need to limit mental mistakes and make our opponent earn everything they get.”
Bennett Stockdale (14-14-28), Joey Mancuso (13-14-27) and Carson Gallagher (9-13-22) are the leading point producers for the Cardinals, who have 14 players with 11 points or more.
Thomas Maia (6-12-18), Mitchell Hale (5-13-18) and Jacob Modry (4-14-18) all have 18 points, while Jack Ring is a +16 that leads the team.
Jacob Hearne has played the previous five games in net for Plattsburgh State and is 5-0, with a 2.08 goals-against-average. Anthony Del Tufo is 9-7-2 between the pipes with a 3.13 gaa.
The Golden Eagles (13-11-2, 6-8-2) struggled down the stretch, going 0-4-1 in their last five conference games. In fact, Fredonia leapfrogged Brockport for the fifth seed in the tournament.
“They had a difficult schedule the end of the regular season,” Moffat said. “Brockport has some creative forwards, defensemen who join the rush, a good goaltender and pretty good defense.
“The also have the best defenseman in the league in Ryan Romeo.”
Romeo leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with 12 goals and 24 assists, good for 36 points.
As it stands at the moment, a Plattsburgh State win tonight would send the Cardinals into the semifinals at second-seeded Oswego on March 2.
The other quarterfinal tonight has fourth-seeded Cortland hosting fifth-seeded Fredonia.
The spectator capacity limit for tonight's game at the Stafford Ice Arena has been lifted.
