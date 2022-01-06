Plattsburgh State men set for COVID-altered tournament

PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 has made its presence known in this weekend's W.B. Mason Winter Classic at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team was originally scheduled to host Albertus Magnus, King's College and St. Anselm in the two-day, annual event.
But St. Anselm, who the Cardinals beat in a shootout three years ago in the tournament championship game, was forced to pull out shortly before the tourney due to COVID-19 issues.
That leaves the three other teams competing and the schedule has been changed to a three-day event.
Friday, Plattsburgh State begins the second semester by playing Albertus Magnus in the tournament opener at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Albertus Magnus takes on King's College at 5:30 p.m. and then Sunday, the Cardinals oppose King's College at 5 p.m.
“It's unfortunate we have to go with three teams instead of four, but we will still be playing two games and hoping to win a tournament championship,” Plattsburgh State coach Steve Moffat said. “We feel fortunate to be playing.
“Albertus Magnus is on its way here right now and King's College said they are ready to go. So, we should be okay for the weekend.”
The Cardinals come into the event after going 7-4-2 overall and 5-2-1 in State University of New York Athletic Conference play in the first semester. Plattsburgh State was 5-1-1 in its last seven games to close out the first half, including a 4-3 overtime SUNYAC win over Morrisville on Dec. 11.
“The guys are excited to be back playing, especially with all the cancellations going on,” Moffat said. “We get to start the new year with a tournament at home.”
The Cardinals were shorthanded during their first few practices back from the break due to COVID-19 testing. But more and more players have been filtering in as the week has gone on.
“The few practices we have had so far have been effective and the players are getting the the work done,” Moffat said on Wednesday. “Hopefully, we will have some players back the next couple of days.”
That appears to be the case as Moffat was more optimistic on Thursday as the numbers grew in practice.
Albertus Magnus (7-5), from New Haven, Conn., competes as an independent. The Falcons' biggest win thus far this season was a 3-1 victory over then No. 15 Trinity. The Falcons did open their second semester on Tuesday and dropped a 5-3 decision to Post.
King's College (2-9, 1-6) is located in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and the Monarchs are members of the United Collegiate Hockey Conference.
“We were fortunate to get Albertus Magnus in after a team dropped out earlier on,” Moffat said. “King's is a newer hockey program and we're helping them add to their schedule.”
The weekend begins a four-game homestand for the Cardinals, who are scheduled at this time to host Middlebury and Rivier in non-conference games next weekend on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
“We still have the same goals and high expectations,” Moffat said. “That puts the pressure on the players and they have to step up every day.”
