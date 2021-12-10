Plattsburgh State men look to end semester on a high note

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team will be looking to end the first semester with some momentum, Saturday.
The Cardinals (6-4-2, 4-2-1) are at Morrisville State (4-7-1, 1-6) in SUNYAC play at 7 p.m.
“It's three points in the SUNYAC standings and we want to keep the teams who are below us, below us,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said.
“But, any road game in the conference is a tough battle.”
The Mustangs are an extremely young team that has been making some positive strides.
Morrisville, which has a 2-2-1 record on home ice this season, is 4-2-1 in its last seven games.
“Morrisville is very young and they are starting to believe in each other,” Moffat said. “They are playing good hockey.
“They have a brand-new team, with mostly freshmen. They have no scar tissue and are well coached. They are playing for the next game and also want to end the semester on a good note.”
Wednesday night, the Mustangs skated to a 4-1 conference win at Potsdam State and goaltender Owen Liskiewicz stopped 38 of 39 shots.
Morrisville hasn't scored a lot of goals thus far, but hasn't given up more than five goals in a game to this point, which is an improvement over past seasons.
“They scored two power-play goals against Potsdam,” Moffat said. “We have to play disciplined and smart. We don't want to give them any chances and limit our turnovers.
“We want to make them go 200 feet. They will want to play a tight game, get that first goal and play good defense.”
The Cardinals, who are coming off a well-played 2-all overtime tie on Tuesday against No. 7 Norwich University, have also been on a little streak of their own with a 4-1-1 record in their last six games.
“The mood on the team is good,” Moffat said. “We gave the players Wednesday off and had a good practice on Thursday. The team wasn't real satisfied with the tie against Norwich and that is a good sign.
“Like I said before, the procession was there against Norwich where we want to get better each game. We were better in that game and now we want to get better against Morrisville.”
Following tonight, the Cardinals will be on break until they host the W.B. Mason Winter Classic on Jan. 7-8, with King's, Pa., Saint Anselm and Albertus Magnus in the field.
Plattsburgh State will play 12 regular season games in the second semester, including nine at home. Five of the eight SUNYAC contests left on the schedule will be at the Stafford Ice Arena.
