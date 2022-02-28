Plattsburgh State men knocked out of first round of SUNYACs

PLATTSBURGH — Devastating.
As exciting a win it was for the Brockport State men's hockey team Saturday night, it was the cruelest of losses for Plattsburgh State.
Scott Ramaekers' overtime goal with 8:10 gone in overtime lifted the Golden Eagles (14-10-2) to a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the Cardinals in the SUNYAC Tournament quarterfinals at the Stafford Ice Arena.
“This is one of the hardest losses I've ever had to deal with,” an emotional Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said.
“The guys did everything we asked of them all season. They competed hard, did their work in the classroom with their grade-point averages and also community service. They made Plattsburgh State proud and their season came to an end way too soon.”
The third-seeded Cardinals (15-8-3) erased a 3-1 deficit with five goals within a 11-minute span in the second period to take what looked like a commanding 6-3 lead after two.
Jacob King scored a power-play goal for sixth-seeded Brockport at 3:42 of the third to make it 6-4, but Plattsburgh State played well with the lead after that and appeared to right the ship.
Then disaster struck for the Cardinals.
Brockport pulled goaltender Nolan Egbert for an extra attacker and the Golden Eagles got goals from Anthony Hora and Connor Galloway 15 seconds apart with under two minutes to go to force overtime.
Overtime lasted until the 8:10 mark when Ramaekers jumped on a loose puck in front and scored.
“Both teams were a little passive to start the overtime,” Moffat said. “We had a couple of real good chances. They got a greasy goal to win it and overtime goals don't have to be pretty.”
Galloway, who scored three goals in the contest, tallied twice in the first period and then Andrew Harley on the power play early in the second for a 3-1 Brockport lead.
Ryan Hogg had tied the game, at 1-all, past the midway point of the opening stanza for the Cardinals.
But Plattsburgh State got the fans excited when it tallied five unanswered goals from the 5:23 mark to 16:58 in the middle period.
It was Christian DiFelice, Carson Gallagher, Trey Thomas, Thomas Maia on a penalty shot and DiFelice with his second goal of the period doing the damage for Plattsburgh State.
“The second period was chaotic, with some crazy bounces and even a penalty shot,” Moffat said. “The third period was just as wild.”
Both goaltenders struggled at times. Egbert finished with 46 saves for the Golden Eagles and Jacob Hearne 40 stops for the Cardinals.
“The team deserved better and this one is going to sting for a while,” Moffat said.
Brockport 7, Plattsburgh State 6, OT
BRK 2 1 3 1 — 7
PSU 1 5 0 0 — 6
First period- 1, B, Galloway (King, Winn), 4:49. 2, PSU, Hogg (Thomas, Mancuso), 13:24. 3, B, Galloway (King, Mendeszoon), 15:49.
Second period- 4, B, Harley ppg (Tam, Norby), 1:44. 5, PSU, DiFelice (Tretowicz), 5:23. 6, PSU, Gallagher (Doney), 6:08. 7, PSU, Thomas, 9:49. 8, PSU, Maia, 13:41. 9, PSU, DiFelice (Falanga, Jirousek), 16:58.
Third period- 10, B, King ppg (Galloway, Hora), 3:42. 11, B, Hora (Galloway, Aarons), 18:28. 12, B, Galloway (King, Parsons), 18:43.
Overtime- 13, B, Ramaekers (Harley, Hora), 8:10.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 52-47.
Saves- Egbert, B, 46. Hearne, PSU, 40.
