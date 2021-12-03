Plattsburgh State men hang on for 1-0 win over Potsdam

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team picked up three important points in the SUNYAC standings Friday night.
Potsdam State, however, gave the Cardinals everything they wanted and then some.
Thomas Maia's goal at 14:27 of the third period lifted the Cardinals (6-4-1, 4-2-1) to a 1-0 victory over the Bears (0-8, 0-7) at the Stafford Ice Arena.
“The best part of the game for us is that we didn't give up any goals,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “When the happens, you have a good chance to win the game.”
Anthony Del Tufo stopped all 24 shots the came his way to record the shutout in net.
“Potsdam played a really good defensive game,” Moffat said. “They didn't let us get to the net and kept us on the outside.
“They played hard and were going to continue to play hard when the game was close. They did a good job blocking shots.”
It was a scoreless game through two periods, with fans waiting to throw teddy bears on the ice as part of Casella Teddy Bear Toss Night after Plattsburgh State scored its first goal of the game.
They finally got their chance to do so when Joey Mancuso got the puck to Maia, who went up top from close range with 5:33 left in regulation.
“They controlled play the first half of the third period and we didn't have the puck much,” Moffat said.
The Bears hit the post in the first period while the Cardinals, who were playing without several key injured players, rang it off the post three times in the second stanza and once more in the third.
Plattsburgh State also had a great scoring chance on one occasion where the puck stopped inches short of going over the line.
“I think we missed the net with shots 15 times in the first period,” Moffat said. “They were trying to get a quick strike offense and we were getting impatient and not getting pucks or bodies to the net.”
“I would have liked to have seen us create more Grade A scoring chances. Sometimes, we try to make the pretty play and that hurts us. We rely on our skill sometimes too much.”
Michael Paglucca stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Bears. Potsdam State blocked 14 shots in all, with Chris Gratton getting five of them.
The Cardinals now jump out of SUNYAC play for a home game against No. 6 Norwich University on Tuesday. Plattsburgh State then closes out its first semester on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Morrisville State in conference play.
—
Plattsburgh State 1, Potsdam State 0
Score by periods:
Potsdam State 0 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh State 0 0 1 — 1
First period- no scoring.
Second period- no scoring.
Third period- 1, PSU, Maia (Mancuso), 14:27.
Shots on goal:
Potsdam State 5 11 8 — 24
Plattsburgh State 8 9 9 — 26
Goaltenders (shots-saves): Paglucca, Potsdam, 26-25. Del Tufo, Plattsburgh, 24-24.
