Plattsburgh State men get rematch with Norwich

PLATTSBURGH — After giving No. 6-ranked Norwich University a good run just over a week ago, the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team is getting another crack at the Cadets.
The Cardinals (6-4-1) host Norwich (6-1-3) in a non-conference contest at the Stafford Ice Arena Tuesday at 7 p.m. as part of Dr. Merritt Spear Recognition Night.
“This is one of those games that we get excited about,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We play a few of them every year against a nationally-ranked opponent.
“This is a good game you can remember at the end of the year, especially if you come out on the right side of it.”
Two Sundays ago, the Cadets skated to a 5-2 win over the Cardinals in the championship game of the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout at Middlebury College.
Norwich held a 3-2 lead in the closely-contested game before scoring two goals, the first into an empty net, in the final two minutes of regulation.
“They are a highly-ranked team and we played them just a week ago, so it's fresh in our minds,” Moffat said. “It's always a good opportunity to play a team like this and see where we stand outside our conference.”
It will be important for the Cardinals to stay out of the box and play the Cadets five-on-five.
“Norwich's power play is lethal,” Moffat said. “They were just over 40 percent on it a week ago and I imagine they are still around there.
“We have to stay our of the box. And, when we do go on the penalty kill, we need to get pucks out of our zone right away.
“Skating five-side, we need to get pucks in deep, don't let the pucks stall in the corners and move from side to side.”
Plattsburgh State comes into the game after surviving a 1-0 home win over North Country rival Potsdam State last Friday in SUNYAC play.
Thomas Maia scored the game-winning goal with 5:33 left in the third period and Anthony Del Tufo recorded the shutout in net making 24 saves.
The Cadets, meanwhile, ran their overall record to 6-0-3 and conference mark to 3-0-3 with a 5-0 victory over Southern Maine at home last Friday.
Saturday, however, Norwich fell to Babson, 6-4, for its first loss of the season. Norwich had surrendered just 13 goals in its first nine games prior to the Babson game.
The Cardinals will honor Dr. Spear as part of the evening.
“We will be holding a ceremony prior to the game to honor Dr. Spear for his longtime service to the college and the hockey program,” Moffat said.
“He has had 43 years of service to the hockey team and there will be about 10 former players and coaches on hand to honor him. That should be a good start to the night.”
The Cardinals will then close out their first semester of play on Saturday night at Morrisville State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.