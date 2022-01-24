Plattsburgh State men fall to Oswego, 5-2, in back half of road trip

OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team dug an early hole for itself Saturday night when Oswego State scored two goals in the first 3:21 of the game.
But what really did the Cardinals in was allowing two goals within a 35-second span in the second period on the way to a 5-2 loss in SUNYAC play.
The Cardinals (10-6-3, 6-3-1), who skated to a 5-2 victory at Cortland State on Friday night, ended up splitting its games on the weekend.
The Lakers (12-4-1, 7-1-1) took a 2-0 lead into the second when Barrett Stockdale's goal at 8:59 cut the Cardinals' deficit in half.
Oswego, however, regained the upper hand when Garrett Clegg found the back of the net at 10:14 and then Conor Smart shortly after, at 10:49, to make it 4-1.
"Those two goals were killers and we've faced similar situations this year," Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. "We have to find a way to keep the momentum when we get it.
"It's difficult to come back from a 4-1 deficit against a team like Oswego."
Plattsburgh State did get back to within 4-2 on Stockdale's second goal of the game at 16:27 of the third period, But A.J. Ryan's goal just 16 seconds later sealed it for the Lakers.
"They played pretty well with the lead, but we were able to get one back," Moffat said. "But, once again, we gave up one shortly after, If we hadn't, we could have pulled our goalie at 4-2 and who knows what could have happened."
Oswego took the early lead in the game on goals by Tyler Flack at 1:32 and Connor Sleet at 3:21.
"We had a turnover that they scored on and that put us on our heels right away," Moffat said. "Then they stretched a forward out and he got gehind us to score.
"That's not the way we wanted to start the game. But we were able to right the ship the rest of the first period."
The Cardinals finished with a 28-27 shots on goal advantage and Steven Kozikowski stopped 26 of 28 shots in the Oswego nets.
The Cardinals return home for conference games on Friday and Saturday against Geneseo and Brockport, respectively, two of the top teams in the standings.
—
Oswego State 5, Plattsburgh State 2
PSU 0 1 1 — 2
OSW 2 2 1 — 5
First period- 1, OSW, Flack (Bull), 1:32. 2, OSW, Sleeth (Dickinson, Addison), 3:21.
Second period- 3, PSU, Stockdale (Alden, Gallagher), 8:59. 4, OSW, Clegg (Cahill), 10:14. 5, OSW, Smart (DiCarlo, Broughman), 10:49.
Third period- 6, PSU, Stockdale (Falanga, Araujo),16:27. 7, OSW, Ryan (Leblanc), 16:43.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 28-27.
Goalie saves- Del Tufo, PSU, 22. Kozikowski, OSW, 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.