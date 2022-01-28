Plattsburgh State men fall, 6-3, to Geneseo

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State men's hockey coach Steve Moffat wanted his team to be ready to play from the start and stay out of the penalty box against No. 2-ranked Geneseo Friday night.
That didn't happen.
The Knights (16-1-1, 8-0-1) scored 55 seconds into the game and went three-for-five on the power play while skating to a 6-3 SUNYAC victory at Stafford Ice Arena.
It was an uphill climb all evening for the Cardinals (10-7-3, 6-4-1), who never led in the game despite tying it twice.
"There's no quit in the guys and they overcome adversity," Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. "But we can't seem to get over the hump in games like this and never seem able to get that go-ahead goal,
"I didn't think our penalty kill was as bad tonight as it shows. We had some bad luck and there were some scrambles on their first two power-play goals. At the end of the day, however, we did give up three goals while shorthanded."
Geneseo took a 3-2 advantage into the third period, but the Cardinals drew even on a power-play goal by Trey Thomas at 3:33.
A penalty, however, in the offensive zone put the Knights back on the powerplay less than five minutes later and Peter Morgan would give Geneseo the lead for good at 8:30.
"We had the momentum after we scored to tie it and that goal was a killer," Moffat said
The Knights then pulled away on two goals by Domenic Garozzo, the second into an empty net at the 19:07 mark.
"We were pressing after they scored to take the lead and our guys were trying to make plays," Moffat said.
Garozzo put the Knights in front with his first of three goals on the night with 55 seconds gone in the opening period.
Justin Cmunt then scored a power-play goal at 8:30 to give Geneseo a 2-0 edge.
But the Cardinals battled back to tie it when Adam Tretowicz found the back of the net at the 10:14 mark and then Paul Bryer at 14:39.
Geneseo, however, got a big goal on the powerplay late in the first, at 19:49, when Dan Bosio scored to put the Knights up, 3-2.
Geneseo finished with a 37-29 shots on goal advantage.
The Cardinals will look for better results when they host Brockport tonight at 7 p.m.
—
Geneseo 6, Plattsburgh State 3
GEN 3 0 3 — 6
PSU 2 0 1 — 3
First period- 1 Gen, Garozzo (Morgan, Wunder), :55. 2, Gen, Cmunt ppg (Miller, Wunder), 9:50. 3, PSU, Tretowicz (Maia, Modry), 10:14. 4, PSU, Bryer (Alden, Ring), 14:39. 5, Gen, Bosio ppg (Gilmour, Morgan), 19:49.
Second period- no scoring.
Third period- 6, PSU, Thomas ppg (Modry, Gallagher), 3:33. 7, Gen, Morgan ppg (Bosio, Cmunt), 8:30. 8, Gen, Garozzo (Morgan, Wunder), 12:18. 9, Gen, Garozzo eng, 19:07.
Shots on goal- Geneseo, 37-29.
Goalie saves- Petizian, Gen, 26. Del Tufo, PSU, 32.
