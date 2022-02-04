Plattsburgh State men edge out Buffalo, 4-3

PLATTSBURGH — This one was too close for comfort.
The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team, despite holding a huge 53-20 advantage in shots on goal, needed a goal from Trey Thomas in the third period to pull out a 4-3 victory over Buffalo State in SUNYAC action at the Stafford Ice Arena Friday night.
Andrew Logar pulled the Bengals (4-15, 2-9) into a 3-all tie at 7:26 of the final stanza before Thomas, with the Cardinals (12-7-3, 8-4-1) skating down a player, stole a pass from Buffalo State netminder Emil Norrman and went up top from in close to score the game-winner at 14:29.
“We almost beat ourselves tonight, but found a way to win,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “It was satisfying to get three points. We will look at the video of the game and make the necessary adjustments.”
Paul Bryer gave the Cardinals the lead just 2:23 into the game. But Buffalo State, taking advantage of a Plattsburgh State turnover, tied the contest on Nikita Kozyrev's goal at 5:06 and then grabbed the lead when Tyler Vanuden scored at 12:04.
Plattsburgh State outshot the Bengals, 20-10, in the opening period and found itself down, 2-1, after one.
The second period, however, was all Plattsburgh State. The Cardinals held a 22-2 shot advantage in the stanza and rallied for a 3-2 advantage when Joey Mancuso scored a power-play goal at 5:36 and then Matt Araujo a short-handed tally at 17:16.
“We had a lot of shots on goal, but not the amount of quality shots we would have liked,” Moffat said. “We took too many shots outside the dots and not enough inside the dots. We knew they had a good goalie.
“We need to find the killer instinct in games and not let teams hang around.”
Norrman may have made a mistake on Plattsburgh State's game-winning goal, but was otherwise outstanding between the pipes, stopping 49 of 53 shots.
Jacob Hearne turned away 17 of 20 shots in the Plattsburgh State nets.
There were a combined 19 penalties called in the game, including a bench minor and game misconduct on the Buffalo State bench and then a misconduct and game misconduct on one of the Bengals' players. Plattsburgh State had to kill of two penalties in the final 6:30 of the contest.
The Cardinals went one-for-nine on the powerplay and Buffalo State was zero-for-seven and allowed two short-handed goals.
The Cardinals will play host to Fredonia tonight at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils dropped a surprising 6-2 decision in Potsdam on Friday night.
Plattsburgh State 4, Buffalo State 3
BUF 2 0 1 — 3
PSU 1 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, PSU, Bryer (DiFelice, Mancuso), 2:23. 2, BUF, Kozyrev, 5:06. 3, BUF, Vanuden (Marinelli, Patton), 12:04.
Second period- 4, PSU, Mancuso ppg (Gallagher, Modry), 5:36. 5, PSU, Araujo shg (DiFelice, Kharin), 17:16.
Third period- 6, BUF, Logar (Figueroa), 7:26. 7, PSU, Thomas shg, 14:29.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 53-20.
Saves- Norrman, B, 49. Hearne, PSU, 17.
