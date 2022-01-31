Plattsburgh State men edge Brockport, 4-3, over weekend

PLATTSBURGH — A big first period paved the way for a big SUNYAC hockey victory for Plattsburgh State Saturday night.
The Cardinals (11-7-3, 7-4-1) jumped out to a 4-1 opening-period lead and held on for a 4-3 decision over Brockport at the Stafford Ice Arena.
Plattsburgh State held 3-0 and 4-1 advantages before the Golden Eagles (12-6-1, 5-4-1) scored a goal in the second period and one more late in the third to cut their final deficit to a goal.
“I didn't think the final score was indicative of the game,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We were able to score four goals in the first period and put them on their heels,
“We got away from our game for a time midway through the second period, but I thought we played smart with the lead in the third. We were able to limit their scoring chances in the third although with just over a minute to go, we gave them one on a silver platter.”
Kevin Weaver-Vitale, Adam Tretowicz and Jacob Modry all scored in less than a three-minute span in the first to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
Ryan Romeo then put Brockport on the scoreboard only to have Carson Gallagher put Plattsburgh State up by three again, 4-1, two minutes later.
Plattsburgh State outshot Brockport, 16-7, in the first stanza.
Connor Galloway brought the Golden Eagles to within 4-2 at 5:36 of the second and Romeo made it 4-3 with 1:21 left in the game after Brockport had pulled the goalie for an extra attacker.
The Cardinals finished with a 35-21 shot advantage and Jacob Hearne, making his first start in net for Plattsburgh State, picked up the win with 18 saves.
“Brockport is a good team and what I liked was holding them to just 21 shots on goal,” Moffat said.
Brockport and Cortland are two teams the Cardinals are currently battling with for third place in the conference standings behind Geneseo and Oswego. The Golden Eagles skated to an overtime tie at Potsdam on Friday night and that offered some help to Plattsburgh State.
“This was a big win for us and we ended up picking up two points on Brockport over the weekend,” Moffat said. “We control our own destiny. The final four conference regular season games we have on the schedule are against teams below us in the standings, with three of them at home.”
Brockport still has two games in hand over Plattsburgh State, but the Golden Eagles still have to play Oswego, Cortland and Geneseo among the six games they have remaining.
Finishing the regular season in either third or fourth place gets a team homc ice in the opening round of the SUNYAC Tournament.
The Cardinals remain home to host Buffalo State (Friday) and Fredonia (Saturday) this weekend.
—
Plattsburgh State 4, Brockport 3
Score by periods:
BRK 1 1 1 — 3
PSU 4 0 0 — 4
First period- 1, PSU, Weaver-Vitale (Tretowicz), 5:21. 2, PSU, Tretowicz (Maia, Alden), 5:54. 3, PSU, Modry (Stockdale, Gallagher), 8:03. 4, B, Romeo (Harley, Galloway), 11:54. 5, PSU, Gallagher (Stockdale), 13:41.
Second period- 6, B, Galloway (Harley), 5:36.
Third period- 7, B, Romeo, 18:39.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 35-21.
Goalie saves- Egbert, B, 31. Hearne, PSU, 18.
