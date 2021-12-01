Plattsburgh State men drop tight tilt to Potsdam

PLATTSBURGH — Four Cardinals hit double digits in points, but it wasn't enough as the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team fell to Potsdam, 84-80, Tuesday.
After going into halftime down by nine, the Cardinals surged back with a 51-point second half.
Erik Salo led the defeated Plattsburgh squad with 22 points, followed by Kevin Tabb with 15, Cameron Ness with 12 and Sheriff Conteh with 10.
The Bears were led by strong performances from Colton Huestis and Brandon Segar Jr., who put up 25 and 20 points, respectively.
Fifteen of Huestis' 25 points came from three-pointers alone.
The teams' performances at the arc were likely the deciding factor in the tight matchup, as Potsdam finished with a 34.6 shooting percentage from the three-point line, compared to Plattsburgh's 15 percent.
The Cardinals fall to 1-5 overall, 0-1 in SUNYAC play, on the season, while the Bears improve to 2-2 and 1-0 in the same categories.
Plattsburgh returns to action on Friday, when they tip-off against SUNY Oneonta at home, in the Memorial Hall Gym.
Potsdam 84, Plattsburgh State 80
Potsdam (84)
Huestis 8-4-25, Segar Jr. 7-6-20, Johnson 2-9-13, Kelly 4-0-9, Williamson 3-0-8, Smith Jr. 2-2-7, Becker 1-0-2, Dropkin 0-0-0, Oduro Jr 0-0-0.
Plattsburgh State (80)
Tabb 6-2-15, Ness 6-0-12, Conteh 4-1-10, Todd 3-0-6, Cassiano 1-0-2, Salo 9-4-22, Infante 3-0-7, Blanchett 1-2-4, Rodriguez 1-0-2, Cary 0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0.
Halftime- Potsdam, 38-29.
3-point goals- Plattsburgh State (3) Tabb, Conteh, Infante. Potsdam (9) Huestis 5, Kelly, Williamson 2, Smith Jr. 1.
