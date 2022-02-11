Plattsburgh State men drop Potsdam, 5-2

POTSDAM — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team got better as the game went on Friday night.
Defenseman Ryan Hogg scored two goals, one on the powerplay, as the Cardinals skated to a 5-2 SUNYAC win over Potsdam State.
Plattsburgh State (14-7-3, 10-4-1) clinched no worse than fourth place in the conference standings, guaranteeing a home game in the SUNYAC Tournament quarterfinals.
The Cardinals can finish in third place with either a win or tie against Morrisville in their final regular season game on Wednesday.
“We had a lackluster first period where we weren't winning the races to the puck and were standing around watching the guy with the puck,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said.
“We played well in the second period, except for a couple of shifts near the end. I thought we played well in the third, possessed the puck well and had a lot of good shifts.”
Hogg gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead at 6:16 of the first, but Michael McArthur answered for the Bears (4-16-1, 3-11-1) at the 12:06 mark.
Just 18 seconds later, however, defenseman Cory Doney put Plattsburgh State back in front and the Cardinals grabbed a 2-1 advantage after one.
“That was a big goal for us,” Moffat said. “That quickly stymied any momentum that Potsdam could have gotten.”
The lone goal of the second was a power-play marker by Hogg. But Plattsburgh State netminder Jacob Hearne stopped a breakaway in the final minute to preserve the 3-1 lead.
“Hearne made a huge stop for us with 30 seconds left in the period,” Moffat said. “That was a big momentum changer for us because it would have been a 3-2 game after two if they scored.”
Brendan Young made it 4-1 at 8:24 of the third and then had the assist on a nice two-on-one with Adam Tretowicz at 12:08 to give the Cardinals a commanding 5-1 lead.
Jack Ludwig closed out the scoring for the Bears, who were eliminated from keeping their SUNYAC Tournament hopes alive, with 3:58 remaining in the game.
“When it got to 5-1, I think that deflated them,” Moffat said.
The Cardinals finished with a 35-27 advantage in shots on goal and Hearne posted his fourth win in a row in the Plattsburgh State nets with 25 saves.
—
Plattsburgh State 5, Potsdam 2
PSU 2 1 2 — 5
PDM 1 0 1 — 2
First period- 1, PSU, Hogg (Mancuso, Bryer), 6:16. 2, PDM, M. McArthur (Clerc, Ludwig), 12:06. 3, PSU, Doney (Falanga, Lanyi), 12:24.
Second period- 4, PSU, Hogg ppg (Mancuso, Thomas), 6:22.
Third period- 5, PSU, Young (Alden, Doney), 8:24. 6, PSU, Tretowicz (Young), 12:08. 7, PDM, Ludwig (G. McAthur, Bifolchi), 16:02.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 35-27.
Saves- Hearne, PSU, 25. Green (23), Paglucca (7), P, 30.
