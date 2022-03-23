Plattsburgh State men drop 19-5 game against Clarkson

POTSDAM – Senior goalie Christian Bassi turned aside a career-high 23 saves, but the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team fell to non-conference Clarkson University, 19-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Hantz Field.
Bassi's save total tied Brian Csorny for the fourth-most saves in a single game in program history.
Clarkson's Bryan Penney scored 32 seconds into the game before Stephen Kane countered with a goal 4:13 later to tie the game at 1-all. The Golden Knights proceeded to net eight unanswered goals before Donald Woods cashed in on a feed from Zach Gill to stop the run midway through the second quarter.
Clarkson scored three more goals before halftime and took a 12-2 lead into the intermission.
The Golden Knights rattled off the first three goals of the third quarter before Kane tallied on an assist from Ely Bruhns, which marked Bruhns' first point as a Cardinal.
In the fourth quarter, Kane and senior Andrew Braverman bookended a pair of Clarkson goals to spell the final score of 19-5.
Kane scored three goals to key the Cardinal attack, while senior defenseman Justin Rocovich scooped up five ground balls and caused two turnovers.
For Clarkson, Penney led the way with four points on three goals and an assist, while Sebastian Geiger scored three times. Matthew Hansen went 16-for-19 on face-offs, while junior midfielder Logan Wilkinson went 7-for-8. Three Golden Knight goalies combined for nine saves.
The Golden Knights finished with a 67-21 edge in shots and a 51-22 advantage in ground balls in addition to going 23-for-27 at the face-off dot. Plattsburgh State was 17-for-23 on clears, while Clarkson was 11-for-13. On extra-man opportunities, the Golden Knights were 2-for-6, while the Cardinals were 0-for-2.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-5 overall with the loss and opens up SUNYAC play at SUNY Cortland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.