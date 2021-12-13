Plattsburgh State men close out semester with OT win

MORRISVILLE — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team was looking to close out the first semester by adding three points in the SUNYAC standings Saturday night.
The Cardinals, however, had to settle for two.
Luk Jirousek's goal at 1:48 of overtime lifted the Cardinals (7-4-1, 5-2-1) to a 4-3 victory at Morrisville State (4-8-1, 1-7).
“We got two points and lost one in the standings,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “But we found a way to win the game in overtime and it's a lot better than a loss. I just hope the one point we didn't get doesn't come back to hurt us later on.”
The Cardinals never led in the game until Jirousek's game-winning goal. The Mustangs took a 3-2 advantage into the third period.
“They did a good job clogging the middle and we weren't able to get the speed we wanted through the neutral zone,” Moffat said. “That was frustrating.”
But Plattsburgh State was able to get the equalizer at 5:49 of the third period when Thomas Maia scored, assisted by Carson Gallagher and Kevin Weaver-Vitale.
It stayed that way until the three-on-three overtime when Jirousek tallied off a Jake Lanyi assist.
Moffat had hoped his team would get off to a good start in the game and put the Mustangs on their heels.
That, however, didn't happen when Steve Gerbis gave Morrisville the lead just 1:13 into the contest.
Plattsburgh State would tie it at the 3:34 mark when Pavel Kharin scored from Mike Falanga and Mitchell Hale, only to have the Mustangs regain the lead on a goal by Robert Haak at 6:16.
“We wanted to play smart and we didn't get off to a good start,” Moffat said. “The second shift of the game, we make a mental mistake and they score. But we did respond pretty well after they scored.
“They blocked a lot of shots and it took us a while to get our offensive structure.”
The Cardinals, who faced an uphill battle all game, pulled back even at 2-all when Gallagher tallied from Maia and Jacob Modry at 10:54 of the second.
But, with just 1:14 remaining in the second, Chris Mott's goal put the Mustangs on top again, at 3-2.
Plattsburgh State had the momentum following the goal to tie it, but lost it after being called for a five-minute major penalty shortly after.
The Cardinals were down two skaters for the full two minutes and then one for three minutes. Plattsburgh State, however, was able to kill everything off without being scored upon.
“I felt we were dominating play, but then went short handed,” Moffat said. “But we had one of our best two or three penalty kills of the season. The players did a great job.
“But then we make another mental mistake late in the period. We give up a two-on-one in our zone and they take the lead again.”
The Cardinals held the upper hand in play for a good share of the game and finished with a 42-25 shot advantage. Anthony Del Tufo made 22 saves in the Plattsburgh State nets and Owen Liskiewicz stopped 38 shots for the Mustangs.
“We had a pretty good first semester,” Moffat said. “The guys are going in the right direction. We have our share of bumps and bruises and the break comes at a good time.
“It's a chance for the guys to go home and be with their friends and family over the break and holidays.”
Plattsburgh State 4, Morrisville State 3, OT
Score by periods:
PSU 1 1 1 1 — 4
MOR 2 1 0 0 — 3
First period- 1, Morr, Gerbis (Abbott), 1:13. 2, PSU, Kharin (Falanga, Hale), 3:34. 3, Morr, Haak (Sprague, Ford), 6:16.
Second period- 4, PSU, Gallagher (Maia, Modry), 10:54. 5, Morr, Mott (Kaplan), 18:46.
Third period- 6, PSU, Maia (Gallagher, Weaver-Vitale), 5:49.
Overtime- 7, PSU, Jirousek (Lanyi), 1:48.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh State, 42-25.
Saves- Del Tufo, PSU, 22. Liskiecicz, Morr, 38.
