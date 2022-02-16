Plattsburgh State men close out season with 4-2 win over Morrisville

PLATTSBURGH — Great individual efforts by Carson Gallagher and Jack Ring provided third-period goals Wednesday night as the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team skated past Morrisville, 4-2, in SUNYAC action at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (15-7-3, 11-4-1), who won their fifth game in a row, closed out their regular season with the win and will host a SUNYAC Tournament quarterfinal two Saturdays from now.
Gallagher snapped a 2-all tie at 6:48 of the third and defenseman Ring made it 4-2 at the 14:33 mark. Both goals were unassisted.
“Both were really good goals,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said.
“Gallagher worked real hard to get the puck and then score.
“And Ring does special things. His goal came at the end of a bad shift for us. They nearly scored to tie it just before we scored.”
Once again, the Cardinals held a huge edge in shots on goal over an opponent. This time is was 38-17, but Plattsburgh State did not have an easy time scoring goals in the first two periods.
Trevor Grasby put the Mustangs (7-14-2, 2-12-0) ahead with 7:39 gone in the contest before defenseman Cory Doney, who played an outstanding game, tied at the 18:05 mark.
The two teams then tallied power-play goals in the second as Ryan Hogg gave Plattsburgh State the lead at 3:59, only to have Grasby score his second goal of the game, at 13:28, to knot it at 2-all after two.
“Sometimes we play down to the level of our opponent,” Moffat said. “And this was one of those times. We spend so much time in the offensive zone that we get complacent and forget about the defensive zone.
“We lose our edge to get that first goal.”
Jacob Hearne picked up his fifth win in a row in the Plattsburgh State nets, stopping 15 of 17 shots.
Garrett Boyonoski played well for the Mustangs and turned away 30 of 33 shots before leaving with an injury in the third period.
Morrisville is a very young team with almost all freshmen mixed in with a few sophomores.
“They struggle to score goals, but clog the middle defensively,” Moffat said.
“Now, we have seven or eight days to practice and also get some rest. We'll look to clean up some things.”
Plattsburgh State 4, Morrisville 2
MOR 1 1 0 — 2
PSU 1 1 2 — 4
First period- 1, M, Grasby (Lindberg, Kaplan), 7:39. 2, PSU, Doney (Maia, Stockdale), 18:05.
Second period- 3, PSU, Hogg ppg (Stockdale, Araujo), 3:59. 4, M, Grasby ppg (Esposito, Clark), 13:28.
Third period- 5, PSU, Gallagher, 6:48. 6, PSU, Ring, 14:33.
Goaltenders (shots-saves)- Boyonoski (33-30), Creenan (5-4), MOR, 38-34. Hearne, PSU, 17-15.
