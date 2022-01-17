Plattsburgh State men beat Rivier in OT

PLATTSBURGH — For the second time on the weekend, the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team heavily outshot the opponent.
This time by a 56-22 margin.
But it took Carson Gallagher's goal to tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation and Luk Jirousek's game-winning goal at 1:38 of overtime to give the Cardinals a 5-4 win over Rivier University in non-league play at the Stafford Ice Arena Saturday night.
The Cardinals (9-5-3) outshot Middlebury College and Rivier by a huge 104-39 combined margin, but had to settle for an overtime tie on Friday night against the Panthers and then the overtime victory on Saturday.
“Once again, I felt we played well,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We created a ton of chances and, once again, we ran into a hot goaltender.”
The game was tied, 3-all, entering the third period when Ryan Nolte scored an unassisted goal on a rebound of his original shot from close range with 8:54 gone in the period.
“We made a mistake turning the puck over and they scored,” Moffat said.
And despite the Cardinals applying pressure the rest of the way, it looked like the Raiders would hold on, especially when the Cardinals were called for a penalty at the 17:43 mark.
Plattsburgh State would kill off the penalty and during it pulled goaltender Anthony Del Tufo, who had replaced Brandon Wells to start the third period, for an extra attacker.
The seconds were ticking away when Gallagher scored from close range past Rivier netminder Luke Newell at 19:48 to force overtime.
Then with the teams skating 3-aside in the extra session, Jirousek skated down the left side and sent the game-winner past Newell.
“One of the things I like about this team is that there is no quit in them,” Moffat said. “They fight right to the end and found a way to get the win tonight.”
The Cardinals held a 2-1 lead after one, with Christian DiFelice and Gallagher finding the back of the net for Plattsburgh State, sandwiched around a Rivier goal by Tyler Duderstadt.
Milan Breczko pulled Rivier (4-9-3) into a 2-all tie early in the second before Jacob Modry put the Cardinals back on top at 3-2. But John Tavella scored with 4:20 left in the second to tie it once again for the Raiders.
Wells stopped 10 of 13 shots in the first two periods for the Cardinals and Del Tufo eight of nine the rest of the way.
Newell was busy in the Rivier net, stopping 51 of 56 shots for a team loaded with freshmen.
“We had over 100 combined shots on goal during the weekend, but what I especially liked was that we allowed only 17 shots on goal against Middlebury and 22 against Rivier,” Moffat said.
The Cardinals, who held Senior Night on Saturday, return to SUNYAC play this coming weekend with two key games against Cortland on Friday and Oswego on Saturday. Both teams are high in the conference standings.
“I think our guys are ready to jump back into SUNYAC play,” Moffat said. “These are the most important games for us.”
—
Plattsburgh State 5, Rivier University 4, OT
RIV 1 2 1 0 — 4
PSU 2 1 1 1 — 5
First period- 1, PSU, DiFelice (Maia, Araujo), 9:41. 2, R, Duderstadt (Fennell, Newell), 16:00. 3, PSU, Gallagher (Bryer, Stockdale), 18:43.
Second period- 4, R, Breczko (Tavella, Winslow), 6:52. 5, PSU, Modry (Falanga, Hale), 7:21. 6, R, Tavella (Winslow), 15:40.
Third period- 7, R, Nolte, 8:54. 8, PSU, Gallagher (Ring, Modry), 19:48.
Overtime- 9, PSU, Jirousek (Maia, Ring), 1:38.
Shots/Saves- Newell, RIV, 56-51. Wells (13-10), Del Tufo (9-8), PSU. 22-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.