Plattsburgh State men aim for more consistency in upcoming SUNYAC slate

PLATTSBURGH — With winter break coming to a close and the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team falling to Clarkson on Monday, all that remains are high-stake SUNYAC match-ups.
As Cardinals coach Mike Blaine puts it, this is the meat of the season. Plattsburgh State is currently 1-9, and on an eight-game losing streak, but that isn’t stopping Blaine’s team from doing what they need to do to find ways to win.
“Certainly, we’ve had some ups and downs in the non-conference games, but this is where we want our focus to be. We’re fortunate for the fact that over these next four weeks, there is literally nothing but basketball to focus on,” Blaine said.
“We hope that will help us tighten some things up, and give us a chance to put our best foot forward while getting into the heart of conference play.”
CONFERENCE FOCUS
With most of the future conference games taking place on Fridays and Saturdays, the team has more time to practice, run scouting reports and prepare for the opponents ahead.
“Sometimes, the non-conference games are sprinkled in so frequently, we have less time to focus on individual improvement and group improvement,” Blaine said. “Now, this gives us the beginning of each week to focus internally, and then the rest of the week gives us time to tighten our scouting report and our game preparation for the weekend opponents.”
Blaine said that working on improving how consistent the team is in all aspects is their number one priority right now, and when the team does what they are supposed to do, it works in their favor. However, there’s times where just a four to five minute span can result in a deficit that the Cards have to try to dig their way out of.
“We’re working on trying to be as consistent as possible in every aspect, every segment of practice and every repetition. We feel like if we can be more consistent over the span of 40 minutes, we give ourselves a better chance to be in the game toward the end,” he said.
WHAT’S IMPROVED
Blaine said his team’s strengths have been on the offensive side, citing their ball movement specifically as one aspect that has improved from the beginning of the season.
“Our ball tends to get a little sticky sometimes, less movement, less rotation, more isolation and more individualized play and I think we’ve done a better job getting our assist numbers up over time,” he said.
Although the team only had six combined assists against Clarkson, Blaine said that the team understands they need to improve on that in the upcoming games
“We need to let the ball do the work and find the open man,” Blaine said.
WHAT NEEDS WORK
Again, Blaine hammered in that need to be consistent, on both offense and defense, to his team over the break. On defense, he said that the team needs to focus on blocking and taking away those contested shots.
“We’ve been sporadic with that at times, where defensive breakdowns have given up too many open shots or second-chance opportunities, so we’ve got to be a little more stout on that,” he said.
On the offensive side, Blaine said that putting the ball in the basket more consistently is one key to success.
“We’ve had some good looks at the three-point line that have not gone in, and our free-throw performance has dropped quite a bit over the last five to six games,” Blaine said. “We have to make sure that when we have opportunities at the foul line, we convert at a much higher rate.”
WHO TO WATCH
With this weekend’s games against Fredonia and Buffalo State postponed, it looks like the Cardinal’s next tilt will be against Cortland on Jan. 13, followed by Oswego State (10-1, 4,0) the next day, which Blaine noted could be one of the toughest match-ups in the conference.
“They’ve done a great job in terms of being consistent all across the board,” he said.
On the Plattsburgh roster, while Blaine hopes everyone comes into the second half of the season improved, he mentioned Erik Salo as being one to look out for.
“He is starting to round into form. While he got off to a slower start, his performance has ramped up as the season has progressed,” Blaine said.
He also noted Sheriff Conteh and Cameron Ness as having great improvements from the start of the season.
“Those three guys have done a good job, they got off to slower starts but we’re starting to see more consistency out of them and we’re hoping that will help us going into the heart of the season,” Blaine said.
Brockport (8-2, 3-1) and Geneseo (5-4, 3-0) could also be tough games for Plattsburgh State, and the team will need to treat all games the same, especially in conference play.
“The depth of the league is apparent with the number of losses that are spread out across the conferences,” Blaine said.
“At any given point on any given night, if you show up and don’t bring your best effort, you can get beat. Our focus has been on being more consistent in our effort and approach, and being our best selves for 40 minutes as we move forward.”
