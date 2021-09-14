Plattsburgh State loses close one to Middlebury, 1-0

MIDDLEBURY — Plattsburgh State men's soccer was edged by Middlebury College, 1-0, in a non-conference road match at South Street Field on Tuesday.
Plattsburgh State (2-2-0) next hosts Vassar College for a non-conference match on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. Middlebury (3-0-0) plays a home match against No. 11 Bowdoin College at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Cardinals and Panthers played a tightly contested first half with neither team scoring. Middlebury had a couple of offensive chances, but the Plattsburgh State defense held strong. The Panthers held a 6-1 edge in shots, but neither team recorded a shot on goal.
Middlebury scored the only goal of the second half to hand Plattsburgh State the 1-0 setback.
Plattsburgh State had a couple of scoring opportunities in the second half but was unable to capitalize. Following a corner kick, senior midfielder Liam Raaen (Tweed Heads, Australia/St. Joseph's College) had a shot on goal in the 73rd minute, but the Middlebury goalkeeper made the save. Senior forward Yusif Okine (Schenectady, N.Y./Schenectady) also had a shot in the 82nd minute, but it was blocked by a defender and went wide of the goal.
Middlebury's goal came in the 85th minute. A Plattsburgh State foul led to a free kick from the left side of the field in the Panther's attacking third. Michael McFarlane played the free kick into the 18-yard box where Ethan Coomber scored with a header to make the final score 1-0.
First-year goalkeeper Teddy Healy (Amityville, N.Y./Kellenberg Memorial) (2-2-0) made one save for Plattsburgh State. Ryan Grady (3-0-0) made two saves for Middlebury.
Middlebury outshot Plattsburgh State 14-7 in shots, including a 2-1 advantage in shots on goal.
