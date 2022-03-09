Plattsburgh State lacrosse falls to Skidmore, 11-10, in overtime thriller

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team dropped an 11-10 overtime thriller to Skidmore College in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
Ben Gastonguay opened scoring for Skidmore 2:17 into the contest, while Donald Woods buried a man-up strike on a feed from Billy Lombardi with 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter. That score held the remaining of the first, as the teams were deadlocked at 1-all through 15 minutes of play.
Skidmore's Brian Gonsalves scored unassisted to open up the second quarter, Woods scored his second and third goals of the game with 9:06 and 8:14 on the clock, respectively, cashing in on a feed from Michael Swift before scoring unassisted. Charlie McFadden tallied with 3:35 left to knot the tally at 3-all, but the Cardinals countered with three unanswered goals. Logan Jones scored his first collegiate goal on a pass from Kyle Ruland before Gustav Rugg tallied unassisted. Swift connected with Ruland for Ruland's first collegiate goal with 2:19 to go in the second quarter to swell the Cardinal advantage to 6-3. John Sveen, assisted by James Bell and Gonsalves each scored to cut the deficit to one, and the Thoroughbreds nearly tied the game at the horn, as a potential goal was waved off.
Gonsalves tied the score 3:09 into the third quarter before Stephen Kane put the Cardinals in front 7-6. McFadden found Jon Bouvier for a goal with 4:25 remaining in the third to tie the score at 7-all, while Owen Lorenzetti scored unassisted with 1:28 left to hand Plattsburgh State an 8-7 edge heading into the final regulation frame.
McFadden gave Skidmore a 9-8 lead with a pair of unassisted goals, while Lombardi netted a man-up goal on a feed from Kane to knot the tally at 9-all. That set the stage for the dramatic finish, which began when Gastonguay put the Thoroughbreds in front with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter.
After Skidmore took the lead, Plattsburgh State won the ensuing face-off and Kane used a pass and a screen from Andrew Braverman to score with 1:37 remaining. The Cardinals won the following draw and held onto the ball for the last possession of regulation, but they were unable to net the game winner, sending the game into overtime.
Plattsburgh State won the opening face-off in overtime, but a turnover resulted in a fastbreak opportunity for the Thoroughbreds, and Sveen bounced a pass to McFadden for the game winner with 2:40 left in overtime.
The Thoroughbreds held a 55-37 edge in shots and a 46-22 in ground balls while going 16-for-20 on clears and 17-for-25 on face-offs. The Cardinals were 18-for-31 on clears and went 2-for-4 on extra-man opportunities. Skidmore was scoreless in its four chances with the extra-man advantage, though it did score a flag-down goal.
Woods scored three goals and Kane had three points on two goals and an assist to key the Cardinal attack. Daniel Umbro and Justin Rocovich each scooped up four ground balls, while Julian Pigliavento caused two turnovers.
For Skidmore, McFadden posted five points on four goals and an assist, while Gonsalves had a hat trick. Jack Fitzpatrick excelled at the 'X,' going 12-for-18 with seven ground balls, while Paul Heffernan caused four turnovers to lead the defense.
Christian Bassi made 14 saves in the loss for the Cardinals, while Collin Kuester turned aside 12 shots in the win for the Thoroughbreds.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-2 overall with the loss and next visits No. 13 Union College on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. Skidmore moves to 3-1 overall with the win and next hosts Eastern Connecticut State University on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m.
