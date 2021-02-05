Plattsburgh State hopes for spring sports season

PLATTSBURGH — After a year filled with sports cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SUNYAC is hoping that trend will stop with the 2021 spring sports season.
In a Jan. 26 statement, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras signaled his desire for the SUNYAC member schools to construct a plan for a possible season.
"SUNY student athletes have done a tremendous job in such uncertain times,” Malatras said in the statement. “Recently, other collegiate athletic competition in New York has demonstrated that sports can safely operate under enhanced protocols.”
So the conference’s athletic directors have begun making that plan, including Plattsburgh State’s Athletic Director Mike Howard.
“As a conference, we’ve got various work groups looking sport by sport at what needs to be done to play safely,” Howard said.
PLAN IN THE WORKS
While the plan is still being crafted by the SUNYAC member school’s athletic departments, there were some basic details that Howard could provide.
All of the member schools are aiming to allow for small group workouts that could possibly graduate up to things more closely resembling practices, as was done with the fall sports until an increase in COVID-19 cases later in the semester brought those activities to a halt.
Plattsburgh’s men's and women’s hockey athletes have recently been able to get onto the ice for those workouts, Howard said, adding that the basketball teams will also likely start doing the same as classes start back up.
An actual season of competition for the spring teams will be a tougher ask.
“It’s a different animal because you start talking about games and number of contests, playing other schools, bringing other schools to your campus, travel, logistics of bus transportation and things like that,” Howard said.
CONDENSED SEASON
As of right now, the SUNYAC is hoping for a condensed conference season that would see men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, baseball and softball play from the last week of March to the first week of May, according to Howard.
The conference went through a similar process in the fall, creating a schedule for the autumn sports that would have seen a split conference to reduce travel, among other precautions.
That plan was never put into use as the SUNYAC decided to nix the fall season last July, only allowing the limited and highly monitored small practices. The conference later called off the winter sports season in October.
But Howard is confident that Plattsburgh State and the other SUNYAC member schools are in a much better place to handle a season of competition than they were last year.
“All of our testing capabilities are much better now; we’re just in a much better place to deal with testing, to deal with any positive cases or needing to quarantine people,” Howard said. “Those were all challenging moments in the fall that, not to say won’t continue to be challenging, but we are in a much better place to address and deal with them than we were at that point.”
And by pushing the season start to late March instead of early in the month, the proposed schedule would, weather providing, likely allow the season to be conducted more or less entirely outdoors and more spread out, Howard added.
PRESENT THE PLAN
Many of the sport-to-sport differences and protocol planning is being ironed out as we speak, Howard said, but a proposed plan for some form of a season is set to be presented to the university presidents of the member schools on Feb. 12.
There will likely be some back-and-forth and possible adjustments made to the plan, but Howard expects the decision whether or not to go ahead with a season will be made in fairly short order after it’s submitted.
“We always have to be ready to pivot on a moment’s notice,” Howard said. “Even if we get the green light, we have to be prepared to cancel practices, cancel games, shut a team down for a week or two. Those are all things we are talking about as a conference in the planning process.”
FEELING IN THE DEPARTMENT
While the entire Plattsburgh State athletics department knows that a lot still has to go right for a season to happen, it’s been hard for coaches to not get at least a little excited about the possibility of one.
“It’s in their DNA to coach, so they’ve struggled with not playing too,” Howard said. “Having lived through this for the past year, we’re smart enough to not get overly optimistic; we were thrilled with the news that the presidents were willing to entertain a plan and consider it.”
One of those coaches, Julie Decker, is hoping that her women’s lacrosse team will get a chance to build on the 4-0 start that it had before the season was called off due to the pandemic last year.
“It would mean everything,” Decker said in regards to a possible season. “We‘ve just been hoping and hoping this whole time to try to find the light at the end of the tunnel; I feel like we’re getting a little bit closer to that.”
HOPING THE BEST
Decker’s team lost six players to graduation last year, six players who didn’t get to have their final season, like many college athletes on Plattsburgh State teams and around the country.
She hopes that that won’t happen this year for Frankie Porcaro, a senior that has been with the group since it started as a club team.
“For her to be able to play this year and finish out her career would just mean so much,” Decker said.
Some form of a season would be ideal, but even getting to practice as a full team again would be big, Decker added.
She’s expecting an east/west conference split that would see teams only play within their geographical division, but isn’t being too picky about how her team gets back on the field.
“I think at this point we’d be happy to just play some games,” Decker said.
She and Howard are both still staying optimistic but realistic about the possibility of a season, but expressed that the department wanted to make sure that the spring athletes, particularly after losing nearly their entire season last year, at least get a shot at playing this year.
“We all feel like we owe it to our student athletes to try to create a safe possibility to play, knowing full well that it might not happen,” Howard said. “I’ll sleep a lot better at night knowing that we gave it everything we had to give it a shot versus just shutting it down without trying.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.