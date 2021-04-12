PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team's long-awaited home opener did not go the way the Cardinals wanted.
Plattsburgh (0-2, 0-2) ran into a New Paltz (3-2, 3-2) offense that found its groove early and pulled away for a 22-6 SUNYAC victory, Monday, at the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex.
The Cardinals have had a choppy start to their season with COVID-19 complications that resulted in the team coming off a quarantine this past Friday.
Plattsburgh suffered a 22-5 loss to Cortland on Saturday, but Cardinals coach Julie Decker said there are better things to come now that the team can get some practice time together.
"There's a lot of positives that can be taken from today's and Saturday's game," Decker said. "In reality, we have not had many practices together. We were coming straight off a team quarantine and into these two games. We are still trying to put it all together on the fly, so I am really proud of the effort we have showed today and on Saturday. We left it out on the field and never gave up."
Katie Zito and Amy Hofer both buried five goals to pace the Hawks' scoring attack, while Ella Malanga notched four tallies as well as an assist.
Caroline Noia powered Plattsburgh in the goal category with a hat trick, and Emily Caoili, Lindsay Guzzetta and Frankie Porcaro all found the back of the net once.
The Cardinals honored Porcaro, a senior midfielder, before the game for her contributions to the program as part of Senior Day festivities.
The day started out well for Porcaro and all of Plattsburgh when Guzzetta gave the Cardinals an early 1-0 advantage with 1:23 gone in regulation, but New Paltz evened the score just over a minute later and then took the lead for good when Kate St. Lucia put a goal on the board with 26:52 left in the first half.
The closest the Cardinals came to drawing even with the Hawks was when Nola made it a 4-3 contest with 20:22 left before halftime.
From there, New Paltz finished the first half on a 9-1 run.
"We kind of got caught in somewhat of a run-and-gun game," Decker said. "We were getting it down in our offensive end, and sometimes, we just had a bad mistake or bad turnover where it would fall out of our stick or make a bad pass.
"The times when we were successful were when we were having really good spacing and our outlets were available to move the ball to get it where we needed it to go."
The Hawks continued to cause Plattsburgh some fits in the second half, due in large part to their ability to win the draw control battle and gain possession consistently.
New Paltz had the upper hand when it came to possession, and the Cardinals never could really get in sync on the offensive end.
"We have to be able to come up with defensive stops and have to take advantage of when we do have possession," Decker said. "We had a few times down where we were getting some quick goals off transition, but that's not going to happen every time, so we just have to be a little more selective about when we are pushing to goal and when to settle down and start up a play."
Hailey Aber made nine saves to pick up the win in goal for the Hawks, while Alexa Cassidy (6) and Johanna Malone (3) both played a half and combined for nine saves.
Decker said she looks forward to the entire team being back together to get some crucial practice time in as Plattsburgh goes deeper into its season.
To this point, the Cardinals have had only three practices with everyone in attendance due to COVID complications.
"We are still just getting used to playing with each other, and I just think it's going to take some time and take us using the opportunity to take advantage of these practice days we have between games here," Decker said.
"That is going to be the prime time for us to talk things through and figure it out with our plays and our offensive scheme a little bit better. We need to work on some of that transition game coming down."
Plattsburgh will see Oneonta twice this coming week as the Cardinals travel to play the Red Dragons at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and then play host to their SUNYAC opponent at 1 p.m. Saturday.
New Paltz 22, Plattsburgh State 6
New Paltz 13 9 — 22
Plattsburgh 4 2 — 6
Scoring
New Paltz- Carullo 1-1, Brosnan 2-1, Shaw 2-0, Zito 5-0, Hofer 5-0, St. Lucia 1-0, Gillis 1-3, Malanga 4-1, Ryder 1-0. Totals: 22-6.
Plattsburgh- Porcaro 1-0, Caoili 1-0, Noia 3-0, Richardson 0-1, Guzzetta 1-0. Totals: 6-1.
Saves- Aber, NP, 9-13. Timarky, NP, 0-2; Cassidy, PSU, 6-19. Malone, PSU, 3-12.
Draw controls- New Paltz, 17-12.
Shots on goal- New Paltz, 31-15.
Ground balls- New Paltz, 24-19.
