Plattsburgh State falls to Elmira in OT, loses second game in a row

PLATTSBURGH — Two losses in a row for the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team isn’t a phrase that gets said too often.
The last time it happened was when the Cardinals unceremoniously bowed out of the 2018 NCAA Division III final four with a fourth-place finish, following consecutive losses to Elmira and Hamline.
And Sunday, despite outshooting Elmira 47-18, Plattsburgh (6-0-2, 5-0-0) followed up a Saturday overtime loss to Endicott College with another loss in extra time, falling 4-3 to the Soaring Eagles.
The Cardinals pushed Elmira to overtime without one of their captains, losing Annie Katonka to injury following Saturday’s game, a tilt that saw Plattsburgh outshoot the Gulls, 59-18.
“Forty-eight to 12 shots on net, we outplayed (Elmira), start to finish, so I’m very proud of the effort from our kids; obviously it puts us behind the eight ball with two losses, but tons of positives out of today’s game,” Cardinal head coach Kevin Houle said. “We've got to find a way to win those games, both yesterday and today.”
THE GAME
The first frame of the matchup went by largely without event, aside from three early penalties against Plattsburgh that caused the Cards to have to kill off a 24-second 5-on-3 Elmira power play.
But then, Kendall Wasik decided to get things going late in the period.
The Soaring Eagles were pushing to clear their zone with 1:08 left when Wasik held the blue line, brought the puck into the middle of the ice and put a shot on.
Lily Stumm was there to collect the rebound and net her third goal of the season to give Plattsburgh the lead going into intermission.
But early in the second, Elmira would strike.
Just 1:08 into the middle period, Mary McCafferty made no mistake as she came into the Cardinal zone with numbers, wiring a shot past Plattsburgh goalie Ashley Davis.
A power-play goal from Ivy Boric restored the Cardinal lead just over 14 minutes later, but, with 1:05 left in the second, Holley Riva powered her way around a lone Plattsburgh defender before tucking the puck past Davis.
Another quick goal just 1:10 into the third, a shorthanded goal from McCafferty, would be the end of the night for Davis. She stopped seven of 10 shots faced before being replaced by Lilla Nease.
“Just a coach’s call,” Houle said of the swap. “She struggled a little bit this weekend, and it was just time for a change.”
Nicole Unsworth later brought the game even at 3-3 with a great individual effort resulting in a wrap-around goal, but Elmira would get the last laugh.
A Tatem Cheney breakaway shot clanged off the crossbar 1:55 into the overtime period, but that would end up being the Cardinals' best chance in the extra minutes.
With 2:49 left, Eliza Beaudin put a shot past Nease to secure the win for the Soaring Eagles.
“(Elmira) was opportunistic, and their goalie played great,” Houle said. “It doesn’t help us that we played great, on the scoreboard or in the rankings, but we can certainly learn from it, and know that we’re capable of playing with and dominating a team like Elmira, everywhere but the scoreboard.”
UP NEXT
Now, with a weekend of games against nationally ranked competition behind them, the Cardinals will move back to Northeast Women’s Hockey League play.
They will hit the road for a matchup with Potsdam, Friday, before facing off against Canton on Saturday.
The team may get the added jolt of Katonka back in the lineup as well, as she is “day-to-day,” Houle said on Sunday.
“I think if we play the way we played this afternoon, we’re going to be in good shape,” Houle said.
Elmira College 4, Plattsburgh State 3 (OT)
ELM 0 2 1 1 — 4
PSU 1 1 1 0 — 3
First period- 1, PSU, Stumm (Wasik), 18:52.
Second period- 2, ELM, McCafferty (Kuehlberger, Ellis), 1:08. 3, PSU, Boric (Unsworth, Norton), 15:12. 4, ELM, Riva (McArdle, Manning), 18:55.
Third period- 5, ELM, McCafferty (Meefer, Hoffman), 1:10. 6, PSU, Unsworth, 7:54.
Overtime- 7, ELM, Beaudin (Mordini), 3:11.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 47-18
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Kuehberger, ELM, 47-44. Davis, PSU, 10-7; Nease, PSU, 8-7.
