Plattsburgh State falls in NCAA semifinals, 5-1

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Plattsburgh State started their matinee matchup with Gustavus Adolphus strong, with defenseman Emma Killeen opening the scoring just 1:21 into the frame.
But then things went sideways.
Molly McHugh answered back for the Gusties just 45 seconds later to begin a strong period for Gustavus that saw the team outshoot the Cardinals, 12-4.
“They were as advertised; we knew how they forechecked, and it’s tough to play against,” Plattsburgh State head coach Kevin Houle said. “I thought we were making the right plays in terms of what we wanted to do, we just weren’t executing at times. We had opportunities to get pucks out and didn’t.”
The Gusties continued pressuring for the rest of the first and were rewarded at the 13:25 mark when Hailey Holland gave Gustavus Adolphus a 2-1 lead that the team would take into intermission.
The Gusties got an early second period chance to build on their lead when Cardinal Tatem Cheney went off for a tripping minor 2:15 into the frame, a chance they wouldn’t pass up.
Kristina Press ended up the goal scorer on the Gustavus Adolphus power play when she picked up a net-front rebound and tucked it past Chloe Beaubien.
Plattsburgh momentarily looked to be back in it just under 20 seconds later after the puck ended up in the Gustavus net after a few chances in front, but the goal was called back on a high stick after a review.
“We get that second goal, and to have that turned around was a tough turning point in the game,” Houle said. “We had some momentum going our way, and that turned against us at that point.”
Houle used the time after the eventual disallowed goal to swap netminders, with senior Ashley Davis coming in in relief of Beaubien.
Gustavus’ Holland was assessed a body-checking penalty 7:34 into the period, giving the Cards a chance to spark a comeback.
But on the ensuing powerplay, Brooke Power pressured Plattsburgh defenseman Erin McArdle at the Gusties’ blue line and found herself in alone on a breakaway. She put it top-shelf, past Davis.
Gustavus Adolphus then added one more goal in the final period, with Hannah Gray scoring, unassisted, to make the final 5-1 score.
LEGACY
Co-captains McArdle and Annie Katonka both decided to come back for a fifth year as graduate students after COVID-19 related season cancellations allowed for another year of eligibility.
They joined the team after it had just gone on a four-year run of national championships.
“Coming in after they had just won four national championships in a row, it meant a lot to put this jersey on,” McArdle said. “I don’t think any of us took that for granted. There’s a reason (Annie and I) came back to play a fifth year.”
The pair also had a similar experience to the younger players on this year’s team, falling to Elmira in double overtime in the 2018 semifinals.
“Coming in as a freshman and losing in the final four, I feel like we really took out of that that we didn’t want to feel that again,” McArdle said. “Obviously, it didn’t end the best for us this time around, but I hope that they take that with them too.”
And the Cards will have one last chance to add a win on the season, facing those same Elmira Soaring Eagles in the third place matchup at 3 p.m., Saturday.
“It’s a unique situation, most teams who lose a game at the end of the season don’t get a chance to redeem themselves,” Katonka said before Friday’s matchup between Middlebury and Elmira had been played. “We want to go out on a win, so, regardless of who it is, we’re going to compete.”
—
Gustavus Adolphus 5, Plattsburgh State 1
GUS 2 2 1 — 5
PSU 1 0 0 — 1
First period- 1, PSU, Killeen, 1:21. 2, GUS, McHugh (Press, Holland), 2:06. 3, GUS, Holland (Press, Coltvet), 13:25.
Second period- 4, GUS, Press PPG (Holland, Vrieze), 2:56. 5, GUS, Power SHG, 8:22.
Third period- 6, GUS, Gray, 4:49.
Shots- Gustavus Adolphus, 35-16.
Shots/Saves- Beaubien, PSU, 16-13; Davis, PSU, 19-17. McCoy, GUS, 16-15.
Email Ben Watson
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.