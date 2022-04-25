Plattsburgh State falls in doubleheader to New Paltz; sweeps Fredonia

NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State baseball team let one get away on Monday and paid the price.
The Cardinals (14-14, 3-8) couldn't hold a 7-2 lead in the first game and ended up dropping an 8-7 and 9-6 doubleheader at New Paltz (14-15, 6-5) in SUNYAC play.
The doubleheader loss was extremely damaging for the Cardinals as the Hawks solidified their lock on fourth place in the standings. The two teams go at it Tuesday in the third game of the three-game set.
NEW PALTZ 8
PLATTSBURGH STATE 7
Plattsburgh State starter Peter Gregory was sailing along through six innings before allowing three baserunners in the seventh. The bullpen, however, couldn't hold the lead as New Paltz erased a 7-2 deficit with six runs in the home half of the inning.
The Hawks were able to prevail despite getting outhit, 16-8. The Cardinals missed out on some chances to score in the early innings and that proved costly.
Alex Kornblau and Aaron Roman led the Cardinals' offense with three hits each, while Conner Gonzalski, Steve Messerschmitt and Adam Wein all added two. The Cardinals got home runs from Gonzalski and Kyle Cremin.
NEW PALTZ 9
PLATTSBURGH STATE 6
The Hawks tallied two runs in the first inning and added three more in the second off losing pitcher Justin Osborn for a 5-0 lead and never looked back.
Plattsburgh State did get to within 6-4 with three runs in the fifth, but that would be as close as it would get.
Kornblau and Gonzalski both homered for the Cardinals.
Gonzalski, who had a huge day at the plate, scored two runs, accounted for a single, double and home run, and drove in three runs in the nightcap. Kornblau scored three of his team's runs.
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH STATE 4
FREDONIA 3
Sean Malamud went six innings for the win and Andrew Veit the seventh for the save.
“Sean threw well in Game 1 and Andrew closed it out,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “Andrew closed out some games for us last year.”
The Cardinals scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Kornblau and a two-run double by Gonzalski.
Gonzalski and Messerschmitt both finished the contest with a single and double.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 10
FREDONIA 6
The Cardinals finished off a three-game sweep of the Blue Devils by taking advantage of mistakes by the hosts to score six runs in the sixth to rally into a 7-4 lead.
Christian Ott, Christian Lent and Kaden Kowalowski rapped out hits in the sixth, with Lent and Kowalowski driving in runs.
Chris Santic picked up the pitching win in relief. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits in going the final 5.2 innings.
Kornblau ended up with three runs and two hits, while Lent and Veit each added a couple of hits and RBI.
“Our offense struggled early on in Game 2,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We didn't swing the bats well early, but had better at-bats later on.
“We had guys who didn't start the game come up with key hits and it was a good team win.”
Fredonia hurt itself in the field as eight of Plattsburgh State's 10 runs were unearned.
“We felt we needed to take at least two of three going in and it was definitely nice to win all three,” Quinn-Loeb said.
—
Saturday
Plattsburgh State 4, Fredonia 3
Plattsburgh State 030 100 0 — 4 9 0
Fredonia 000 210 0 — 3 9 0
Malamud, Veit (7) and Kowalowski. O'Brochta, Ynoa (5) and Wentland. WP- Malamud. LP- O'Brochta. Sv- Veit. 2B- Messerschmitt (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Phillips (F), Bigham (F), Gannon (F).
—
Plattsburgh State 10, Fredonia 6
Plattsburgh State 100 006 210 — 10 12 2
Fredonia 011 112 000 — 6 13 6
Mordecki, Santic (4) and Wein, Kowalowski (6). Mahon, Bellett (6), Howard (8), Lockwood (9) and Kenyon. WP- Santic. LP- Mahon. 2B- Kornblau (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Roman (PSU). HR- Bigham (F), Maher (F).
—
Monday
New Paltz 8, Plattsburgh State 7
Plattsburgh State 200 011 300 — 7 16 1
New Paltz 101 000 60x — 8 8 2
Gregory, Diaz (7), Ramos Jr. (7), Lawyer (7) and Wein. Schuch, Polestino (5), Bernard (7), Trink (8), McGovern (8) and Ristano. WP- Bernard. LP- Diaz. Sv- McGovern. 2B- Kornblau (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Ortiz (NP). HR- Cremin (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Boccaross (NP).
—
New Paltz 9, Plattsburgh State 6
Plattsburgh State 001 030 2 — 6 7 0
New Paltz 230 103 x — 9 13 2
Osborn, Nista (4), Kohn (5) and Kowalowski. Ramsey, Olson (6) and Harvey. WP- Ramsey. LP- Osborn. Sv- Olson. 2B- Gonzalski (PSU), Roman (PSU), Alvarez (NP), Stalzer (NP), Mackle (NP), Laurelli (NP). HR- Kornblau (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU).
