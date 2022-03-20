Plattsburgh State drops Elmira, 3-2, in NCAA third-place game

Plattsburgh State's Sara Krauseneck lets loose a point-blank shot against Elmira goaltender Leonie-Louise Kuehberger in the first period of Saturday's matchup with the Soaring Eagles. The Cardinals went on to win that 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Tournament third-place game, 3-2. Middlebury defeated Gustavus Adolphus in overtime later that night to win the national championship. (Gabe Dickens/P-R Photo)