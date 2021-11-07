Plattsburgh State drops Cortland, 5-1, in home opener

PLATTSBURGH — You wouldn’t be able to tell that the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team hadn’t played in over a year-and-a-half from watching its NEWHL home opener, Saturday.
The 5-1 win over Cortland was textbook Cardinals hockey, after a three-goal first period put Plattsburgh on top for good.
“I thought the first period was really solid; I thought the power play was good, our kill was OK,” Cardinal head coach Kevin Houle said. “I thought it was a really good first period.”
Co-captain Annie Katonka tipped a pass from her fellow captain Erin McArdle into the net on one of those first period power-play chances to open the scoring 13:50 into the game.
“When I have people like them passing me the puck, it’s easy to score,” Katonka said with a laugh.
Katonka converted another power-play goal just under two minutes later, finishing a passing play that started with McArdle at the point and went over to Ivy Boric on the left wall, before going to her in front of the net.
“We practiced (the power play) a lot this week, and were looking at (Cortland’s) penalty kill, so it felt nice to be rewarded for that work,” Boric said.
"It felt good to be able to snap the puck around,” Katonka added.
Nicole Unsworth made it 3-0 before the end of the first, roofing a Lily Stumm pass coming from behind the Cortland net.
Then came the second period, along with more penalty calls.
While that meant ample opportunity for some in-game special teams work, including a 1:32-long 5-on-3 power play for Plattsburgh, it also meant not seeing much five-on-five time in the first game of the year.
“I thought throughout the game, there were just a lot of penalties. It was tough to get any kind of rhythm,” Houle said. “On the 5 on 3, we could have made some better decisions with the puck and be a little more patient, but, overall, it was a pretty good effort.”
And on some of the Cardinals’ penalty kills, senior goalie Ashley Davis helped keep the game out of the Red Dragons’ reach with some key saves.
“She played big; she had to make some good saves on secondary opportunities,” Houle said. “She’s got to rebound control a little better and they won’t get those second shots, but I thought she was very calm and just made the saves look easy.”
Sara Krauseneck netted her first of the season and Katonka completed her hat trick with eight seconds left in the second period to keep Plattsburgh in the driver’s seat going into the third.
Kait Bourgeois got Cortland on the board in the third, with an assist from Dany Donegan, but that would be it for the Red Dragons.
To go along with all of the veterans who led the way in Plattsburgh’s win, seven first-year students and four sophomores saw their first regular season action, due to the canceled 2020-21 season.
“I thought they played great; It’s a big game, Cortland’s a good team, so I thought they all played well, and contributed,” Houle said. “To see them out there, as well as the returning players, it was a good way to kick off the first game in 19 or so months.”
The team’s next test will be a Wednesday night game against one of its regular non-league opponents, Norwich.
“We just kinda have to clean things up a little bit and be prepared for a game where things will happen a little faster at a quicker pace,” Houle said.
It’s a game that the players are excited and ready for.
“We’re really coming together, we’re ready,” Katonka said, with Boric adding, “It should be a strong, physical game, but I think we can handle it.”
Plattsburgh State 5, Cortland State 1
CSU 0 0 1 — 1
PSU 3 1 1 — 5
First period- 1, PSU, Katonka ppg (McArdle, Norton), 13:50. 2, PSU, Katonka ppg (Boric, McArdle), 15:40. 3, PSU, Unsworth (Stumm), 17:02.
Second period- 4, PSU, Krauseneck (Boric, Benjamin), 15:43. 5, PSU, Katonka (Benjamin), 19:52.
Third period- 6, CSU, Bourgeois (Donegan), 8:38.
Shots on goal
CSU 6 8 10 — 24
PSU 17 22 10 — 49
Goaltenders (shots/saves)- Gorgen, CSU, 34-29, Hamid, CSU, 10-9. Davis, PSU, 24-23.
