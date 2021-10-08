Plattsburgh State downed by Geneseo, 3-0

GENESEO — The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-10) decision to SUNY Geneseo in SUNYAC action on Friday evening at Carl Schrader Gymnasium.
The Knights hit .312 for the match while limiting the Cardinals to -.044 hitting. Geneseo also held the upper hand in service aces (8-1), blocks (7-2) and digs (45-41).
The Cardinals went on a 4-1 run midway through the first set, which included a kill by Kaitlyn Bjelko, a block assist by Jenn Braun and Alicia Fisher and a kill by Meghan O'Brien to cut the deficit to 14-12, but Plattsburgh was unable to score consecutive points the rest of the set as the Knights won the first, 25-17.
Down 20-8 in the second, the Cardinals put together a 5-1 run, and back-to-back kills by Payton Zophy and O'Brien trimmed the gap to 21-13. Geneseo won the set's final four points, however, to take the second, 25-13.
Geneseo scored the first four points of the third set and never lost the momentum in the stanza. Plattsburgh's high-water mark in the set came when an O'Brien kill and a Knight attacking error drew the Cardinals within 10-6, but Geneseo wound up clinching the match with a 25-10 victory in the third.
O'Brien led Plattsburgh with five kills and two service aces, while Braun landed four terminations. Emma Rivers handed out nine assists, while Payton Zophy and Maddy Zophy defended 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
The Cardinals fall to 7-10 overall, 1-5 SUNYAC, with the loss and next visits defending SUNYAC champion SUNY Brockport today at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.