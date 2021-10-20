Plattsburgh State defeats NVU-Johnson in straight sets

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team rallied from behind in each set to post a 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-20) non-conference victory over Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Wednesday evening at Memorial Hall.
The Cardinals avenged a five-set loss it sustained against NVU-Johnson back on Sept. 21.
Plattsburgh hit .147 for the match and held the upper hand in service aces (15-6) and digs (56-49). The Badgers held a 5-3 advantage in blocks
Both teams traded momentum early in the first set before NVU-Johnson went on a 7-2 tear to take a 16-11 lead. The Cardinals relied on the tough serve of Emma Rivers to capture an 18-16 advantage thanks to three of her service aces as a part of a 7-0 run.
Plattsburgh cruised down the stretch in the first, and a pair of service aces by Allyssa Rock gave the Cardinals a 25-20 victory in the first.
The Badgers reversed an 8-5 deficit into a 10-8 lead in the second set with five unanswered points, and after a service error ended the run, NVU-Johnson went on a 6-1 surge to construct a 16-10 advantage.
Plattsburgh slowly chipped away at the lead, and a 6-1 run that was capped off with a kill by Jenn Braun put the Cardinals out in front, 24-22.
The Badgers won two consecutive rallies to tie the score, and after each team sided each other out, an NVU-Johnson service error and a kill by Payton Zophy gave Plattsburgh a 27-25 triumph in the second.
While NVU-Johnson hopped out to an 11-6 lead in the third, the Cardinals scored eight of the next nine points to take a 14-12 cushion.
The Badgers broke up the run with a kill by senior outside hitter Christina Betham, but an NVU-Johnson service error, a block assist by Alicia Fisher and Braun, a kill by Fisher and a Rivers service ace handed the home team a commanding 18-13 advantage.
Plattsburgh kept NVU-Johnson from building significant momentum the remainder of the set, and the Cardinals closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the third.
Fisher paced a balanced Plattsburgh attack with seven kills and a .429 hitting percentage, while Rivers doled out 14 assists, defended nine digs and served up five aces. Zophy keyed the back row defensively with 18 digs.
The Cardinals rise to 8-14 overall with the win and faces SUNYAC-leading SUNY Cortland next on Friday, at 6 p.m.
