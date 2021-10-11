Plattsburgh State beats Fredonia, sits atop SUNYAC standings

FREDONIA — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team shut out Fredonia, 2-0, in a SUNYAC match on Saturday afternoon at University Stadium.
The Cardinals had the majority of the offensive chances in the first half, however, the match remained scoreless after 45 minutes of play.
Scoring for the fourth consecutive match, Kirsten Villemaire tallied her fifth goal of the season to give Plattsburgh a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute.
Villemaire took a pass from senior midfielder Allison Seidman and dribbled to the top of the 18-yard box, where she finished with a shot that beat a diving goalkeeper and found the lower-right corner of the goal.
Under six minutes later, Emily Frodyma made the score 2-0 with her team-leading seventh goal of the season after Taylor Tous assisted in the 68th minute.
Goalkeeper Julia Ennis made six saves to earn her third shutout of the season as the Cardinals held on for the victory. Ennis (8-2-2) made six saves for Plattsburgh State. Sabrina Suriani (8-4-1) made seven saves for Fredonia.
Plattsburgh State outshot Fredonia, 9-6.
The Cardinals (8-2-2, 5-1-0 SUNYAC), who have won six of their last seven matches and sit atop the SUNYAC standings, next host SUNY Brockport for a SUNYAC match at 4 p.m. on Friday.
—
Plattsburgh 2, Fredonia 0
FRE 0 0 — 0
PSU 0 2 — 2
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, PSU, Villemaire (Seidman), 16:37. 2, PSU, Frodyma (Tous), 22:06.
Shots- PSU, 9-6.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 6. Suriani, FRE, 7.
