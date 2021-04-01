Plattsburgh State baseball team can't wait to take the diamond

PLATTSBURGH — March 8, 2020.
That's the last time Plattsburgh State played a baseball game.
But if Mother Nature cooperates and COVID keeps its distance, the Cardinals are scheduled to open their 2021 season on Saturday with a non-conference doubleheader against St. Lawrence University at Chip Cummings Field, starting at noon.
Plattsburgh State has already had a March 21 non-conference twinbill at SUNY Cobleskill canceled due to health concerns.
The Cardinals were originally scheduled to open both their regular season and State University of New York Athletic Conference campaign on Friday at Oneonta with a doubleheader.
But cold weather is expected and that twinbill has been pushed back to next Tuesday, allowing the Cardinals to get in a couple of contests before playing conference games.
“Playing Cobleskill would have given us some game experience and it's good to be able to play St. Lawrence before jumping into conference play,” Plattsburgh State coach Kris Doorey said. “Oneonta has already played six (non-conference) games at home.”
Nothing has been normal for Doorey and his team. Plattsburgh State's 2020 season was canceled after five games due to the pandemic.
“This has been a different spring than ever before,” Doorey said. “Tuesday was our first full day of practice since last March. Some of our players haven't even met some of our other players yet in person.
“We have practiced in small groups to stop the spread (of the virus). The players have had to overcome some adversity. They have been fielding ground balls in the gym with furniture in there.
“It seems like we're dealing with different issues every day. It's been a rarity to spend time together as a team so far.”
Due to keeping the amount of travel down for teams, the SUNYAC has been divided into two divisions this season. The top two teams in each advance to the SUNYAC Tournament.
In the East, it's Cortland, Oneonta, New Paltz and Plattsburgh State. In the West, it's Oswego, Brockport and Fredonia.
The conference schedule is a bit strange and the Cardinals will play 16 games — six with New Paltz, four with Cortland, four with Oneonta and a crossover doubleheader with Oswego.
“I believe we have the opportunity to do well in the conference,” Doorey said. “I expect us to be competitive.”
The SUNYAC has allowed conference teams to schedule some non-conference games and, at this point, Plattsburgh State has added four twinbills – two games versus St. Lawrence, two against Clarkson and four with SUNY Canton.
NEWCOMERS ABOUND
Half of Plattsburgh State's 40-player roster is made up of newcomers, including 15 freshmen.
The Cardinals have also added some transfers who figure prominently on the team. They include junior pitcher Lucas Rodriquez, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Aaron Roman, second baseman/pitcher Andrew Veit and junior outfielder Dylan Reilly.
Incoming freshmen Jack Scardino, Chris Santic and Eli LeonGreene are expected to add depth to the pitching staff, along with former Beekmantown standout Kaden Myers and Massena product Garrett Engstrom.
“We have a number of key newcomers among the freshmen and the transfers,” Doorey said. “We have a lot of players with an opportunity to prove themselves during the season.”
Seniors Matt Triola and Chase Blazak and junior Peter Gregory were slated to be the three top starting pitchers for the Cardinals in conference play last year to open the SUNYAC. They return this season.
Daniel Grant, Dave Ghiloni, Pierce Steinberg and Gabe Mounkhall will provide added depth in the bullpen.
BRYANT THE LEADER
Senior shortstop Stephen Bryant was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and is a welcome returner to the team.
“He's the glue that holds everything together for us,” Doorey said.
The catching duties should be in good hands with junior Jake Hutton, sophomore and former Beekmantown standout Kaden Kowalowski and freshman Angel Espinal.
“Kowalowski will play in the outfield as well for us,” Doorey said.
Around the infield, it will be either senior Steve Messerschmitt or freshman Zachary Stone at first base, Veit at second base, Bryant at shortstop and either sophomore Christian Ott or sophomore Conner Gonzalski at third base.
Senior Erik Matz, Kowalowski, Reilly and Roman will see plenty of time in the outfield.
Former Northern Adirondack standout outfielder Cody Peryea, a sophomore, will look to make his mark as the third local player on the roster.
—
2021 Plattsburgh State baseball roster
00- Matt Triola, 6-3, 225, senior right-handed pitcher
1- Aaron Roman, 5-11, 180, outfielder/right-handed pitcher
2- Andrew Veit, 5-11, 155, sophomore right-handed pitcher/shortstop
3- Stephen Bryant, 5-10, 169, senior shortstop
4- Alex Komblau, 5-9, 160, freshman shortstop
5- Ian Slate, 5-9, 164, freshman utility
6- Daniel Grant, 6-2, 200, sophomore right-handed pitcher
7- Kaden Myers, 5-9, 155, freshman left-handed pitcher
8- Kaden Kowalowski, 5-10, 165, sophomore catcher/outfielder
9- David Ghiloni, 5-10, 180, junior right-handed pitcher/left-handed pitcher
10- Cody Peryea, 5-7, 160, sophomore outfielder
11- Lucas Rodriquez, 6-0, 175, junior right-handed pitcher
12- Eric Agan, 5-9, 145, freshman right-handed pitcher
14- Jack Scardino, 5-10, 180, freshman right-handed pitcher
15- Chris Santic, 6-1, 190, freshman left-handed pitcher
16- Garrett Engstrom, 6-0, 220, right-handed pitcher
17- Jack Bermingham, 6-0, 185, senior second baseman
18- Eli LeonGreene, 5-9, 160, freshman left-handed pitcher
19- Hayden Ives, 5-10, 178, sophomore left-handed pitcher
20- Chase Blazak, 5-11, 175, senior right-handed pitcher
21- Erik Matz, 6-0, 172, senior outfielder
22- Pierce Steinberg, 6-2, 200, junior right-handed pitcher
23- Gabe Mounkhall, 5-11, 195, sophomore right-handed pitcher
24- Dylan Reilly, 6-1, 205, junior outfielder
25- Christian Ott, 6-2 210, right-handed pitcher/infielder
27- Paul Rockenstyre III, 6-0, 165, freshman outfielder
28- Ryan Nista, 6-4, 195, sophomore, right-handed pitcher
29- Daniel Strysko, 6-3, 197, freshman right-handed pitcher
30- Tyler Kohn, 6-3, 200, freshman right-handed pitcher
31- Ryan Lawyer, 6-4, 180, junior right-handed pitcher
32- Steve Messerschmitt, 6-0, 210, senior first baseman
33- Jacob Hutton, 6-2, 207, junior catcher
34- Conner Gonzalski, 6-0, 185, sophomore third baseman
36- Carson McKinley, 5-10, 185, senior righ-handed pitcher
44- Zachary Stone, 6-3, 270, freshman first baseman/right-handed pitcher
50- Angel Espinal, 5-9, 225, freshman catcher
55- Peter Gregory, 5-11, 215, junior right-handed pitcher
XX- Ryan Yandow, 6-0, 175, freshman outfielder
XX- Nathan Preston, 5-9, 171, freshman right-handed pitcher
XX- Jorge Victoria, 5-10, 215, senior right-handed pitcher
