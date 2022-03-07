Plattsburgh State baseball sweeps weekend doubleheader

KINGS POINT — The Plattsburgh State baseball team was seeing triple on Sunday.
The Cardinals (2-2) banged out seven three-baggers in a 14-2 and 6-5 doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph's (Brooklyn) in non-league play. The two wins gave Plattsburgh State coach Sam Quinn-Loeb his first two victories as head coach of the team.
“It was definitely a different feeling from last weekend,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We have a good-hitting team and a lot of good players capable of good things.”
The Cardinals will next head out on their annual trip to Florida. Plattsburgh State will play seven games down south, starting with a Friday contest against Gallaudet University.
GAME 1
The Cardinals rapped out 18 hits in all, including four triples. Eight players accounted for at least two hits or more. Conner Gonzalski led the way with two triples, a single and three RBI.
Francesco Geraci, Christian Lent, Nolan De Melfi, Zachary Stone, Nick Cergol, Jacob Hutton and Daniel Cardito added two hits apiece, with De Melfi and Alex Kornblau getting triples and Cergol a double. De Melfi, Cergol, Stone and Hutton each drove in two runs.
Sean Malamud went the first six innings for the pitching win as he allowed seven hits, walked one, struck out three and allowed two earned runs.
Plattsburgh State scored a combined seven runs over the last two innings to break the game wide open.
“We were preaching during the week about tacking on runs in games and not giving our opponents hope of a comeback,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We were able to do that in the first game. We hit the ball well from 1-9 in the order, as well as guys off the bench.
“Sean pitched well and kept his pitch count down.”
GAME 2
The Cardinals had to work a lot harder to rally for a win.
Mike Rasquin singled in the game-winning run in the top of the sixth inning and then threw out the potential tying run in the home half of the inning on a single to center field.
“Mike didn't start the game, but stepped up when he went in with a key hit and a key play in the outfield.” Quinn-Loeb said.
Kaden Kowalowski was the hitting star for the Cardinals going three-for-three, with a clutch two-out RBI triple. Kyle Cremin added a triple, single and RBI, and Lent contributed a triple and RBI.
“We gave away some at-bats early in the game, but were able to get some key hits later on,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We were down, 5-3, at one time.”
Peter Gregory took over for starter Andrew Veit in the fourth inning and went the final 3.2 scoreless innings to get the win, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out three. In the seventh, Gregory picked off the potential tying run for the second out in the inning.
“Peter came out of the bullpen and mixed his pitches and arm angles well,” Quinn-Loeb said.
—
Game 1
Plattsburgh State 14, St. Joseph's 2
PSU 310 302 5 — 14 18 0
STJ 020 000 0 — 2 8 1
Malamud, Scardino (7) and Hutton, Kowalowski (7). McHugh, Henris (4), McDonald (6), Wronowski (7) and Tapio, Medina (6). WP- Malamud. LP- McHugh, 2B- Cergol (PSU). 3B- Gonzalski (PSU) 2, De Melfi (PSU), Kornblau (PSU), Hernandez (SJ).
—
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 6, St. Joseph's 5
PSU 200 121 0 — 6 8 1
STJ 102 200 0 — 5 9 2
Veit, Gregory (4) and Kowalowski. Lombardi, Gamba-Eli (5) and Medina. WP- Gregory. LP- Gamba-Eli. 3B- Kowalowski (PSU), Cremin (PSU), Lent (PSU), Gardener (SJ), Biordi (SJ).
