Plattsburgh State baseball set for Florida Invitational

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team is hoping a good mix of upperclassmen, transfers and incoming freshmen will mesh as a unit this season in a bid to qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament.
“We have upperclassmen who have experience, been around for a while and know what it takes,” head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said.
“We have a group of transfers who have gained experience at junior colleges, Division II and some strong Division III programs. And we feel we have added some really good newcomers.”
The Cardinals (2-2) already have four games under their belt and will begin a seven-game trip to the Russmatt Central Florida Invitational with a game against Gallaudet University Friday.
“Definitely, the Florida trip is important for us to get ready for the start of our conference season at New Paltz,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We will find out what roles our pitchers will have on the trip.
“We want to come out of Florida with the confidence to compete against anyone. We will be playing a couple of good teams on the trip.”
The Cardinals will be in good hands behind the plate with veterans Jacob Hutton and Kaden Kowalowski.
“Jacob is a four-year player for us and a leader,” Quinn-Loeb said. “He calls a good game. Kaden is a good hitter and will get some time in the outfield as well.”
Steve Messerschmitt and Zachary Stone return as first basemen and transfer Nolan De Melfi also plays at first, but will likely be needed more in the outfield.
Francesco Geraci will be the team's second baseman. He is a good defensive player who will be the leadoff hitter. Transfer Christian Lent brings good defense and hitting to the shortstop position.
Returner Andrew Veit, who is being counted on as one of the conference pitchers, will back up both second and shortstop. Alex Kornblau is another veteran who will see time in the middle infield.
“We have good depth up the middle,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Left-handed swinging Kyle Cremin and Nick Cergol are newcomers working out at third base, along with returner Conner Gonzalski, who will also see duty in the outfield. Veteran Christian Ott will be a utility player in the infield.
The starting positions in the outfield are still a bit unsettled.
“We have Daniel Cardito and Mike Rasquin working out in center and both are scrappy players,” Quinn-Loeb said. “De Melfi is playing a new position in left and doing well so far adjusting to it. Gonzalski and (returner) Aaron Roman are also in the mix in right field.
“Our outfielders need to make the plays.”
Pitching-wise, transfer Sean Malamud looks like the ace thus far after two strong outings the past two weekends.
“Sean has composure, throws strikes and pitches to weak contact,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Veit and returner Peter Gregory are also expected to made a strong case to be conference starters.
Quinn-Loeb will be looking to find roles for younger pitchers like Kolby Mordecki, Connor Voelpel, Christian Diaz, Justin Osborn and Miguel Ramos Jr.
“As for strengths on the team, our offense has produced the first four games,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We have depth in the lineup and we will be playing the nine players who are hitting the best at the time and put them in their best positions in the field.
“Baserunning should also be a strength. We have good team speed.”
