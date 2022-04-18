Plattsburgh State baseball rebounds with win over Norwich

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team, following a rough weekend on the road at SUNYAC power and sixth-ranked Cortland, got back on the winning track on Monday.
The Cardinals (11-12) received a solid pitching performance from Ryan Lawyer and recorded a 9-2 non-league decision over Norwich University (13-13) at Chip Cummings Field.
“It was definitely a good performance all around and I'm feeling better about things,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said.
Lawyer went six innings in getting his first win of the season as he allowed five hits, one run, did not walk anyone and struck out six.
“Ryan gave us a quality start and he was pretty calm out there,” Quinn-Loeb said. “I was hoping he wouldn't feel too much pressure and he threw well. He had all three of his pitches working — fastball, curve and change.
“And Adam (Wein) caught a good game. He is a pretty good freshman and we're expecting him to catch more games for us this season. Kaden (Kowalowski) has been catching a lot of games and he had the day off today.”
The Cardinals opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and never looked back.
Leading the offense for Plattsburgh State were Steve Messerschmitt with a single, double and four RBI and Aaron Roman with two singles, two runs scored and two driven in.
Andrew Veit went 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Dylan Reilly contributed a double, RBI and two runs scored. The Cardinals finished with 11 hits in all.
“Messerschmitt had a big hit for us early on when we were struggling at the plate some,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Some of the players who logged a lot of playing time over the weekend for the Cardinals had the day off. Reilly was someone who made the most of his chance to play.
“Reilly got a key hit in his first start in left field,” Quinn-Loeb said.
Two former area high school baseball standouts had a good day for the Cadets.
Northern Adirondack's Nolan Knight reached base all four times with two hits, a walk and safe on an error. He also scored a run. Meanwhile, Crown Point's Tristan Carey had two at-bats and drove in Norwich's ninth-inning run with a single.
The Cardinals are back on the diamond on Wednesday with a 3 p.m. non-league home game against St. Lawrence University.
Then over the weekend and early next week, the Cardinals have two huge 3-game conference sets at Fredonia and New Paltz. Plattsburgh State is scheduled to play a total of six SUNYAC games in five days.
“We want to get back to playing better baseball,” Quinn-Loeb said. “St. Lawrence will be a good test for us and we need to get ready for the Fredonia series.”
Plattsburgh State 9, Norwich University 2
NWU 000 000 101 — 2 10 1
PSU 004 212 00X — 9 11 1
Russell, Grasso (3), Rhodes (4), Sofka (6), Polli (7), Grygent (8) and McGee, Carey (6). Lawyer, Kohn (7), Mordecki (9) and Wein. WP- Lawyer. LP- Russell. 2B- Messerschmitt (PSU), De Melfi (PSU), Reilly (PSU).
