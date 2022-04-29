Plattsburgh State baseball keeps playoff hopes alive against Oneonta

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team, which needing a big weekend to stay in the SUNYAC playoff hunt, answered the call on Friday.
Peter Gregory pitched 7.1 innings to get the win and the Cardinals (16-14, 5-8) broke it open in the late going for an 11-1 victory over Oneonta (11-22, 4-12) at Chip Cummings Field.
Plattsburgh State held a 3-1 lead through six innings before scoring four runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.
“It was an important win for us,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “They threw their No. 1 (Michael Losak) at us.
“We had pretty good at-bats one through nine and played team offense. We were able to move runners along and get some clutch hits.”
Gregory, while pitching into the eighth, allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out six.
“Peter had to battle to get out of a couple early jams, but it was huge when he kept it scoreless,” Quinn-Loeb said.
“When Kyle Cremin stole third and scored on an overthrow (in the second inning) that gave us a 1-0 lead and we were able to relax a little.”
Plattsburgh State spread out the offensive production with Conner Gonzalski continuing his hot hitting with a double and triple, and both Cremin and Aaron Roman with a single and double apiece. Steve Messerschmitt and Jacob Hutton each drove in two runs.
Losak allowed three runs before running into trouble in the bottom of the seventh and was taken out.
“Losak throws hard and has a good slider,” Quinn-Loeb said.
In the seventh, Mike Rasquin singled in a run, Alex Kornblau doubled in another and Messerschmitt singled in two.
In the eighth, Roman delivered a RBI single, Hutton rapped a two-run single and Gonzalski hit a sacrifice fly.
The Cardinals, who host the Red Dragons in a noon twinbill Saturday, got some help in the conference when Brockport defeated fourth-place New Paltz, 7-3, on Friday.
“Getting a sweep this weekend would be nice,” Quinn-Loeb said.
—
Plattsburgh State 11, Oneonta 1
ONE 000 000 010 — 1 8 3
PSU 010 101 44X — 11 10 1
Losak, Carriero (7), Ottaviano (8), Vincent (8) and Bandura, Frasca (7). Gregory, Santic (8) and Hutton. WP- Gregory. LP- Losak. 2B- Kornblau (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Cremin (PSU), Roman (PSU). 3B- Sabatine (O), Gonzalski (O).
