Plattsburgh State baseball heads on road to start season

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team is scheduled to open its 2022 season on Sunday with a doubleheader at Maritime College, beginning at 11 a.m.
And for the first time since 2002, the Cardinals will have a different head coach.
Sam Quinn-Loeb, an assistant for longtime coach Kris Doorey the past three years, will be the new man in charge.
Doorey left the position to become the Director of Athletic Development at Florida Southern College.
Quinn-Loeb, who has been a baseball assistant at four colleges and a head coach for five summer league teams comprised of college players, has paid his dues and is ready for the challenge.
“I'm excited because this is my first year as the head coach of a college baseball program,” he said.
“I have a good idea on what our starting lineup will be in the first game. We have 45 players on the roster and 28 are making the trip.
“We have a lot of good players and we'll see how the first game goes. We'll see what the players can do.”
The Cardinals, 6-14 overall and 5-11 in the SUNYAC a year ago in a shortened travel season because of COVID concerns, will play at St. Joseph's, Brooklyn next Sunday in a twinbill.
They will then embark on a seven-game trip to the Russmatt Central Florida Invitational, with their first game on March 11.
Plattsburgh State has a 40-game schedule and its first games back north will be a three-game SUNYAC set at New Paltz, starting March 25.
Five of the Cardinals' games last year were decided by one run and the team's work ethic throughout the season wasn't in question.
“We missed out on the playoffs by one game and that was the second time in two years of a completed schedule where that has happened,” Quinn-Loeb said.
“Our players are very competitive and they have a chip on the shoulders this season. I've been encouraged by our progress so far. We have been able to get out on the turf here eight times and face some live pitching.”
The Cardinals have a good mix of returning players and newcomers and Quinn-Loeb will hopefully have some options.
“Recruiting went pretty well for us,” he said. “We have quite a few freshmen and a couple of transfers from Division II. Our skill set is good.”
A complete team season preview will appear in the Press-Republican prior to the Cardinals' trip to Florida.
