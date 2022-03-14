Plattsburgh State baseball has eventful start to Florida swing

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — There's been a wide range of scores thus far on the Plattsburgh State baseball team's annual trip to the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.
The Cardinals (4-4) opened the trip on Friday by slugging out a 27-17 victory over Gallaudet University, holding a 27-6 lead at one time.
On Sunday, Plattsburgh State dropped a 5-0 and 11-3 doubleheader to Loras College, which is 12-0 on the season and with a 3-1 victory at Division I Iowa to its credit.
Monday, the Cardinals rolled to an 18-4 win over the University of Maine-Presque Isle to square their record at 2-2 on the trip.
Plattsburgh State played Monday night in a 7 p.m. make-up game against the University of Minnesota-Morris before games against Springfield College on Tuesday and Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday.
PLATTSBBURGH STATE 27
GALLAUDET UNIVERSITY 17
Sean Malamud pitched five innings for his second win of the season and was backed by 22-hit attack.
Kyle Cremin led the way with five hits and five RBI, while Mike Rasquin added three hits and three RBI and Andrew Veit, three hits and two RBI.
Francesco Geraci, Christian Ott and Jacob Hutton chipped in with two hits apiece. Alex Kornblau contributed a hit and three RBI and Adam Wein, a hit and two RBI.
The Cardinals banged out nine doubles in the game, with Cremin and Hutton each getting two.
LORAS COLLEGE 5
PLATTSBURGH STATE 0
Matt Jeter pitched a complete-game shutout for the Duhawks.
Conner Gonzalski and Hutton had doubles for Plattsburgh State, while Christian Lent, Cremin, Steve Messerschmitt and Kaden Kowalowski each singled.
Peter Gregory started on the mound for the Cardinals and took the loss.
LORAS COLLEGE 11
PLATTSBURGH STATE 3
The Cardinals trailed only, 2-1, heading to the bottom of the fifth. But Loras broke loose for six runs.
Lent paced Plattsburgh State offensively with a double, triple and three RBI. Kowalowski added a double and two runs scored, while Messerschmitt had the other Cardinal hit.
Ryan Lawyer, who allowed just two runs over the first four innings, took the loss.
“We were behind only 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth of the second game after Christian Lent hit a RBI triple. But then we made a couple of defensive mistakes that hurt us,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said.
“They're a good team and fundamentally sound. They don't give you anything. But I thought we played competitive baseball against a ranked team. The first game also wasn't bad, We just weren't able to get things going offensively.”
PLATTSBURGH STATE 18
MAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 4
Kolby Mordecki picked up his first win for the Cardinals and was back by an 18-hit attack.
Veit finished with five hits and three RBI, Kornblau a home run, double, single and five RBI, and Nick Cergol, two hits and three RBI. Ott added two hits and two RBI as 10 Plattsburgh State players had at least one hit.
Mordecki went the first 5.1 innings as he allowed three runs, one of which was earned, three hits, three walks and struck out five.
“Kolby Mordecki pitched well for us,” Quinn-Loeb said.
—
Plattsburgh State 27, Gallaudet 17
PSU 400 715 073 — 27 22 4
GAL 000 120 30(11) — 17 15 7
Malamud, Strysko (6), Ramos (7), Mounkhall (8), Voelpel (9) Santic (9) and Hutton, Kowalowski, Wein. Silva-Wynne, Dolnar (9) and Diaz. WP- Malamud. LP- Silva-Wynne. 2B- Geraci (PSU), Gonzalski (PSU), Cremin (PSU) 2, Rasquin (PSU), Messerschmitt (PSU), Kornblau (PSU), Hutton (PSU) 2, Guerrero (G). 3B- Drolsbaugh (G), Diaz (G), Silva-Wynne (G).
—
Loras College 5, Plattsburgh State 0
LOR 110 012 0 — 5 9 0
PSU 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Jeter and Church. Gregory, Osborn (5) and Hutton. WP- Jeter. LP- Gregory. 2B- Fennelly (L), Gonzalski (PSU), Hutton (PSU).
—
Loras College 11, Plattsburgh State 3
PSU 000 010 2 — 3 4 2
LOR 200 063 x — 11 9 0
Lawyer, Nista (5) and Hutton. Wohlers, Jones (7) and Rogers. WP- Wohlers. LP- Lawyer. 2B- Lent (PSU), Kowalowski (PSU), Fennelly (L), Church (L), Enright (L). 3B- Lent (PSU).
—
Plattsburgh State 18, Maine-Presque Isle 4
PSU 504 304 2 — 18 18 0
MPI 110 011 0 — 4 4 3
Mordecki, Diaz (6), Ramos (7) and Kowalowsk, Wein. Young, Church (3), McCray (6) and Villieux. WP- Mordecki. LP- Young. 2B- Veit (PSU), Cergol (PSU), Ott (PSU), Kowalowski (PSU), Kornblau (PSU), Corely (MPI). 3B- Ott (PSU), Cardito (PSU). HR- Kornblau (PSU), Lippo (MPI).
