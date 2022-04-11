Plattsburgh State baseball falls twice to Oswego State

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team's long-awaited start to the SUNYAC season was a rough go against the 16th-ranked Division III team in the country, Monday afternoon.
Oswego State (15-5, 5-0) recorded a 19-6 and 8-2 sweep at Chip Cummings Field over the Cardinals (10-8, 0-2).
The Lakers pounced on losing pitcher Sean Malamud for six runs in the top of the first in the nine-inning opener and never looked back.
“The first game was disappointing,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “We gave them six runs in the first inning and you can't do that against a good team.”
Oswego got two home runs from Tishawn Featherstone and one from Kyle Lauria, and hit the fence four other times in the air while banging out 22 hits.
Lauria finished the game five-for-five at the plate, including five runs scored and five driven in.
Ryan Enos added three doubles and four RBI in support of winning pitcher Anthony Van Fossen, who surrendered one unearned run in going the first five innings.
Kyle Cremin accounted for two of the Cardinals' six hits and Steve Messerschmitt added a double.
The seven-inning second contest, however, was a great deal more competitive.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning and trailed only 4-2 heading into the final frame when Oswego's bats came alive with four insurance runs.
“The second game was a gut check for us,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We didn't make any errors and took a 2-0 lead. But, after taking the lead, we weren't able to get quality at-bats.
“We were still in the game in the seventh, but a good offensive team like Oswego will score runs and they were able to get some clutch hits. But I was still proud of the effort in game two.”
Oswego starter Kieran Finnegan went the distance for the win as he allowed six hits and struck out 10. Peter Gregory started on the mound for Plattsburgh State and took the loss.
“Finnegan pitched well,” Quinn-Loeb said. “He mixed his pitches well and kept us off balance.”
Lauria added two more hits and three RBI for the Lakers, while Enos chipped in with two runs scored, two hits and two RBI. Paul Tammaro contributed two runs, two hits and a RBI.
Kaden Kowalowski finished with two hits and a RBI for the Cardinals and Alex Kornblau added a hit and RBI. Nolan De Melfi and Christian Ott had a hit and run scored.
The Cardinals will close out their three-game home set against the Lakers Tuesday at 1 p.m.
“The second game today showed we were right there,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We'll see what happens tomorrow.”
—
Oswego State 19, Plattsburgh State 6
OSW 623 015 002 — 19 22 3
PSU 000 010 000 — 6 6 3
Van Fossen, Sanders (6), Geiger (7), Sharma (7), Kwicinski (9) and Carullo, Barone (7). Malamud, Lawyer (3), Mounkhall (5), Nista (7) and Kowalowski, Wein (7). WP- Van Fossen. LP. Malamud. 2B- Enos (Osw) 3, Levanti (Osw), Lauria (Osw), Olsson (Osw), Carullo (Osw), Barone (Osw), Messerschmitt (PSU). HR- Lauria (Osw), Featherstone (Osw) 2.
—
Oswego State 8, Plattsburgh State 2
OSW 001 300 4 — 8 12 0
PSU 020 000 0 — 2 5 0
Finnegan and Williams. Gregory, Osborn (4), Avin (7) and Kowalowski. WP- Finnegan. LP- Gregory. 2B- Lauria (Osw), Levine (Osw).
