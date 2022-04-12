Plattsburgh State baseball falls in final game of series against Oswego, 17-5

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team scored three runs in the home half of the seventh inning on Tuesday to trim its deficit to 8-5 against 16th-ranked Oswego State.
But then the roof fell in on the hosts.
The Lakers (16-5, 6-0) erupted for nine runs in the eighth and recorded a 17-5 victory over the Cardinals (10-9, 0-3) to compete a two-day, three-game sweep in SUNYAC play at Chip Cummings Field.
“There were more negatives than positives today,” Plattsburgh State head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “We play well in spurts, but we have to play well for nine innings against teams.”
It was a sloppy start to the game for Plattsburgh State and Oswego, taking advantage of Cardinal miscues, tallied three runs in the second and two more in the third for a 5-1 lead off starter Andrew Veit.
“Veit pitched well, but we didn't make the plays behind him,” Quinn-Loeb said. “That's a difference in winning and losing games.”
The Lakers would eventually build up an 8-2 advantage before the Cardinals made it interesting in the seventh.
“The positive was that we got to within 8-5 going to the eighth inning against a good team,” Quinn-Loeb said. “But we weren't able to keep the game close after that.”
The Lakers banged out 18 hits and were led by Ryan Weiss with a double, three singles, three runs scored and four RBI.
Kyle Lauria added a single, double, two runs and a RBI, while Ryan Enos contributed a double, two singles, run scored and RBI.
Paul Tammaro added two singles, run scored and two RBI. C.J. McCarthy belted a long homer over the fence in right field.
Aaron Roman paced the Cardinals' 10-hit attack with a single, double and three RBI.
Kyle Cremin added two singles and a run and Kaden Kowalowski a single and RBI. Nolan DeMelfi chipped in with a double and run, while Alex Kornblau had a single and run scored.
The teams had their issues on the defensive end, with both being credited with six errors.
It won't get any easier for the Cardinals this weekend when they travel to another SUNYAC power in Cortland for a three-game set.
—
Oswego State 17, Plattsburgh State 5
OSW 032 102 090 — 17 18 6
PSU 010 010 300 — 5 10 6
Pecchia, C. Van Dreas (5), Danyluk (7), Conrad (8), Dempsey (9) and Carullo, Williams (7). Veit, Santic (4), Avin (7), Diaz (7), Ramos (8) and Kowalowski. WP- C. Van Dreas. LP- Veit. 2B- R. Enos (Osw), Lauria (Osw), Weiss (Osw), B. Van Dreas (Osw), Roman (PSU), De Melfi (PSU). 3B- Olsson (Osw). HR- McCarthy (Osw).
